Disney is continuing to add to its lineup of live-action remakes with another animal-focused choice. Shortly after bringing reboots of The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and Dumbo to the big screen, the studio announced that it will now be giving the live-action treatment to one of its award-winning classics. Disney’s CGI Bambi remake will be updating the 1942 film, and it's already got some big names behind it.

ICYMI, Walt Disney Studios has been turning its focus towards updating its library of animal-centric films with recent CGI reboots of Lady and the Tramp, Christopher Robin, Dumbo, and more. While Disney devotees are admittedly pretty divided over these re-tellings, with many of these films getting mixed ratings from audiences and critics alike, that hasn't stopped the company from continuing to remake some of its most beloved films.

The latest to reportedly get the reboot green light? According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's the studio's 1942 film Bambi, which tells the story of a young deer who survives his mom's death and learns to live in the forest with the help of his fellow animal friends, a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower. While the movie was nominated for several Oscars including best song, best score, and best sound when it was first released, it's an interesting choice considering that it's not particularly well known for its soundtrack in recent times and it features a pretty simple storyline compared to some of the other titles that Disney has decided to remake.

While I'll be interested to see how the studio decides to adapt the film for the new decade, it does sound like there will be some pretty big names behind it. According to the publication, Disney has already decided to get Captain Marvel and Tomb Raider's Geneva Robertson-Dworet as well as Lindsey Beer of Sierra Burgess Is a Loser to come up with a screenplay. And, while the film is technically grouped into the live-action category, Disney will be following its lead from The Lion King and Lady and the Tramp by using CGI technology to create characters that look real without casting actual animals.

At this time, there's no scheduled release date for the film or further details about what actors and actresses will be involved in the project. However, Disney fans can look forward to remakes of Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, and more in the coming months and years, so there's no shortage of magic to enjoy in the meantime.