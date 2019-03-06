I don't know about you, but I love Dippin' Dots. I remember visiting amusement parks with my family when I was younger and begging my parents for bowls of 'em. My favorite flavor when I was a kid was definitely Banana Split, but it looks like that's about to change. Why? Because Dippin' Dots' new Cool Mint Crunch ice cream flavor is here, and it features my favorite cookie (Oreo, obviously). That's right: The refreshing new Dippin' Dots selection features actual pieces of Oreo cookies, and it's available now. With that being said, grab a spoon and scan your area for the closest Dippin' Dots cart.

Dippin' Dots announced its brand new flavor via press release on Wednesday, March 6, and I can't wait to try it. According to the ice cream company, the new flavor features mint ice cream beads that are mixed with real Oreo cookie pieces (!!!). As you could imagine, that flavor combo creates a minty, yet chocolatey taste that you'll adore.

In my opinion, some of the coolest parts about Dippin' Dots — aside from all of the flavors, of course — are the colors of the ice cream beads. Cool Mint Crunch certainly doesn't disappoint, as the beads are soothing shades of teal and white. It looks (and sounds) like the refreshing dessert that I need in my life.

Courtesy of Dippin' Dots

Michael Barrette, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Dippin' Dots, talked about the new flavor in a press release. He said,

Combining the cool sensation of mint with the sweet crunch of Oreo Cookies gives our loyal customers a delicious two-in-one flavor. Fans can enjoy Cool Mint Crunch at their favorite mall, fair, festival, theme park, stadium or zoo, or buy it online for delivery right to their door.

It's true: You can actually buy Dippin' Dots online and have them delivered to your doorstep. (Can you believe it?!) In order to do so, head to Dippin' Dots' website and and hit the "BUY ONLINE" link. Once you're there, you'll be able to scroll through all of the Dippin' Dots flavors and choose your favorite one. To purchase it, hit "BUY NOW" and add the flavor to your cart.

Before grabbing your wallet, you should note that some flavors are available in Bulk Bags, while other flavors are available in both Bulk Bags and single-serving bags. Thankfully, Dippin' Dots tells you about each flavor's availability underneath its name on the purchasing page.

If you'd rather order your Dippin' Dots in person, have no fear. According to the company's press release, there are literally "thousands" of Dippin' Dots spots across the nation. Of course, those include the kiosks and mobile carts that you're used to seeing around, as well as actual Dippin' Dots stores.

In order to find the closest Dippin' Dots near you, head to the company's website and hit "Locations." After doing so, you'll be taken to a virtual map where you can enter your city or zip code. Once you enter your information, the nearest Dippin' Dots locations will populate on your screen.

While you're visiting, don't forget to try the company's new Cool Mint Crunch flavor. I'm sure it'll be delicious.