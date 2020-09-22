Diplo is exercising his right to vote this year, and he's found the perfect incentive to make sure fans do, too. A number of celebrities have used their platforms to speak out about the importance of hitting the polls in 2020, but few have been as, well, creative as Diplo. The musician made sure to grab attention with his call to action, and fans can't stop talking about his post. Diplo's Instagram reminding everyone to register to vote is the content I never knew I needed.

Diplo got cheeky (literally) in his post about voting, which showed him standing stark naked in front of a lake. "Don't forget to register to vote," he captioned the pic.

Naturally, fans lost it over the steamy snapshot. "The content we deserve," one fan commented. "Look at him doing the lord’s work out here trying to save our democracy," another said. One fan assured Diplo that his head-turning post definitely worked. "Okay now I’ll remember," the fan commented.

Diplo also took his plea over to Twitter. "Register to vote. if you think you’re registered, check again," he urged his followers.

But Diplo's Instagram definitely took the cake. You can see his cheeky post about voting below.

Other celebrities who have been vocal about the importance of voting include Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and more.

Lovato urged her followers to vote when posting a tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 19. "She spent the last of her days fighting for us. Now it’s OUR TIME to put in the work. Register to vote. Show up to the polls this November. Continue her legacy and strive for greatness. Sending love and prayers to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest In Justice," Lovato wrote.

Legend announced on Sept. 21 he was launching a campaign called #FreeTheVote to help enable convicted criminals vote in the upcoming election.

As more celebrities speak out on the importance of voting, Diplo is making it clear: there's no ifs, ands, or butts about it.