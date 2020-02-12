Not all myths are to be believed, and in 2020, The Backstreet Boys are here to clear a few things up. In a new interview, they dispelled several of the biggest career-long myths about their band, and, of course, that included their alleged rivalry with *NSYNC. When Jimmy Fallon asked if The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC had a feud, the guys gave a super honest answer.

Since debuting in the early '90s, *NSYNC and The Backstreet boys have been compared to each other endlessly. Even in 2020, no one is quite sure how deep their years-long alleged rivalry actually ran. Thankfully, Nick Carter did the honors of explaining the sitch.

"Alright so, I gotta be honest," he said to Fallon. "I know you’re friends with Justin. It’s worse than it’s ever been before. We can’t even be in the same room with these guys."

But Carter soon let out a laugh and admitted he was just joking.

"No, I’m totally playing. We love them! They’re great guys. I mean, the only time I can really remember that there was like a rivalry was maybe like late ‘90s, early 2000s," he said.

You can watch the clip for yourself below. Carter puts the *NSYNC rivalry rumors to rest at the 2:25 mark.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

However, Carter did say there's one thing the band is a little bit salty about. When reflecting on the 2001 Super Bowl, he admitted they had one big regret.

"One thing that actually stands out to me was when we had an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl, and we were getting ready to do our Black and Blue tour, and we got offered to either do the halftime show or the national anthem, and we chose the national anthem. Then they did Britney and *NSYNC...they performed at the halftime," he explained.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

"It's kind of one of those bucket list things," he added. "You kind of regret it a little bit. [We] maybe wish we could still do a Super Bowl halftime."

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Ok, the BSB might not have performed at the Super Bowl in 2001, but that doesn't mean they won't get their chance. Backstreet Boy fans have banded together to create a petition for them to perform at next year's show, so fingers crossed y'all. Shakira and J. Lo's 2020 performance will be a tough one to follow, but if anyone can put on an epic show, it's the BSB guys.