At this point, it's no secret that Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is a game changer. In a promo for this season, Chris Harrison himself tells Clare that she's "blown up The Bachelorette." A lot of this season's promos hint at the fact that Clare will choose to leave The Bachelorette halfway through her season. But, a new theory says that The Bachelorette planned to replace Clare all along.

According to several reports, Tayshia Adams will step into the role of Bachelorette after Clare leaves in the middle of her season. A lot of the promos and edits for the show hint at the fact that Clare will choose to leave with contestant Dale Moss. Some enterprising fans, though, seem to think that Clare didn't choose to leave. The theory goes that the producers actually planned ahead of time for Clare to leave and to replace her with Tayshia. This theory might have some validity, since Clare herself liked some tweets about it.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Twitter user Marietou Sangare tweeted, "I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it."

Clare liked that tweet, as well as Sangare's subsequent tweets.

"They had Tayshia quarantined nine days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair," Sangare said. "And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare's decision that this ended and i feel like that’s not the case."

She points out that Tayshia was put in quarantine ahead of Clare's exit, which would mean that production had already planned for her to join the show.

Sangare also said, "Production knows exactly what they were doing. They’ve never had a lead just 'quit' and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap."

Clare hasn't made any comments explicitly discussing her exit from The Bachelorette, but the fact that she liked these tweets does seem like a subtle endorsement of this theory.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.