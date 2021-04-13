After weeks of dating rumors, fans may have finally gotten relationship confirmation from Daphne Bridgerton's reported new man. During a virtual Q&A with Marquette University students on April 11, Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed he's dating Phoebe Dynevor when he revealed he's "with [his] celebrity crush." And though he didn't name that celeb crush, fans are convinced he was referring to the Bridgerton star, with whom he first sparked dating rumors in late March. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Davidson and Dynevor for comment on the dating rumors but did not hear back.)

On March 22, Page Six claimed the comedian and the actor are reportedly "spending time" with each other in both New York and England. By April 5, a source for Us Weekly claimed the pair is officially in a long-distance relationship and thriving. "Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together," the insider claimed. "They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they're just focused on work… They're not looking to rush things." Though Dynevor has yet to confirm her rumored relationship with the SNL star, his April 11 Zoom Q&A may have given fans all the confirmation they need.

It's unclear how the stars first met, but fans think they might have crossed paths when Dynevor was in New York filming Younger back in February. Around the same time, Dynevor's Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page (who she is definitely not dating, BTW) hosted Saturday Night Live, and Davidson made appearances throughout the episode. It's possible that Page played matchmaker and introduced Davidson and Dynevor, but again, fans won't know for certain until someone spills the beans. Lady Whistledown, can you confirm?

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Davidson's Q&A doesn't have you convinced these two are an item, then I should also mention that Davidson reportedly visited Manchester in March, where Dynevor reportedly lives with her mom. According to StokeonTrent Live, an onlooker reportedly spotted the pair "holding hands" in Caverswall, Stoke-on-Trent on March 21 and claimed "it looked like they were in a relationship." Hmm...

I have a feeling it's only a matter of time before these two go public with their rumored romance.