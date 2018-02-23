The tragic Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left all of us devastated. Since, many are asking what could have been done in order to prevent this from happening, and what can be done in order to ensure this never happens again. So, did Parkland have an armed guard? According to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, yes.

On Feb. 22, Israel held a press conference to confirm that there had been an armed deputy guard on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's campus that day. The deputy guard has since resigned from duty. Since Israel revealed that the guard had been armed, many have noted that this news directly contradicts Trump's stance on "hardened schools," meaning increased security within a school building.

On Feb. 22, Trump shared his distaste for active shooter drills, claiming he "doesn't like them." As a counter, Trump expressed his support in arming teachers in an effort to prevent school shootings. He followed up his statement by claiming teachers would be given "rigorous training" in order to fully understand how to handle the weapon.

Trump's dismissal of gun control arguments and his support in arming teachers drew serious backlash among both lawmakers and educators.

More to come.