A lot of people would love to run to Oprah for advice on big life decisions, but they just don't have her contact info. So when her pals Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they are taking a step back from their royal duties, reports swirled that Oprah played a part in their life-changing decision. Did Oprah convince Meghan and Harry to step back from royalty? Her answer to that question is perfectly put.

Meghan and Harry went public with their plans for the future on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and basically had the whole world shook with what they revealed. In their statement, they addressed their intent "to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." The rest of their surprising post read:

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Naturally, everyone got to talking about this major shakeup, like Page Six, which reported Oprah was the mastermind behind Meghan and Harry's decision.

"Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their own thing, building on their own brand," a source told Page Six. "She made them realize it was really possible.”

IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

But girlfriend wasn't having it. Oprah knows just how strong Harry and Meghan are as a couple and put an end to the gossip right away.

"Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them," Oprah told People. "I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."

So there you have it. Find friends who support you the way Oprah supports Meghan and Harry, because everyone deserves that kind of positivity in their lives.