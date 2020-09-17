Cardi B and Offset's reported divorce just got more complicated. There are rumors that Offset fathered another baby while married to Cardi, but, according to a source who reportedly spoke with Page Six on Sept. 16, the rumors could not be further from the truth. “There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false," the source reportedly told Page Six. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cardi and Offset for comment on the rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

On Sept. 15, news broke that Cardi had reportedly filed for divorce from Offset, to whom she's been married almost three years. Per court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, Cardi apparently cited "irreconcilable differences" as her reasoning for the filing for divorce. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Cardi and Offset for comment on the rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

While she had originally reportedly asked for primary custody of their daughter Kulture in her filing, she's apparently since amended the request. “She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody,’" the same source who apparently denied Offset fathered another child reportedly told Page Six. "She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable."

The source continued, "Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to."

According to a source who reportedly spoke to People on Sept. 15, Offset's rumored infidelity played a large role in Cardi's reported decision to file for divorce. "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," the source reportedly explained, referring to their daughter Kulture. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

Cardi had opened up about her reasoning for staying with Offset, despite cheating rumors, on numerous occasions. "When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," she explained during a January 2019 interview with Vogue, later noting, "Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

She most recently opened up about her relationship in an Aug. 11 interview for the cover of Elle. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything," she shared. "But there’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world."

While their romantic relationship has reportedly come to a close, I hope they're still able to maintain that "big friendship."