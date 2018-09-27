The witches are finally back... but, like, how!? Wednesday night's latest episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse finally reintroduced the Coven witches that fans have been waiting for, but their return also rose a ton of questions for viewers. Like, didn't we see Madison Montgomery and Myrtle Snow die in Coven? Well, diehard fans noticed some very interesting details in the promo for next week's episode that seems to reveal how the dead witches came back to life. So, did Michael Langdon save the Coven witches from hell? It sounds like a counterintuitive move for the antichrist, but it definitely looks like Langdon is the reason the witches are back on Earth.

Spoiler alert: This post will include details from American Horror Story: Apocalypse Episode 3, "Forbidden Fruit." The new teaser trailer for next week's new episode of AHS: Apocalypse is all about the witches making a stand against Michael Langdon, but the clip also suggests that Langdon was responsible for bringing the witched back to life. The preview starts off with Michael visiting Madison Montgomery in some Bed Bath & Beyond-type store, which Madison is working at. As Coven showed us, witches can find themselves trapped in hell dimensions that are uniquely tailored for them, and it is not difficult to believe that Madison's idea of hell is working retail at some chain store.

FX

And it does not look like Madison is the only dead witch Michael Langdon visited. Later in the teaser we see a very quick shot of Michael entering a hotel room that looks an awful lot like the room in the Hotel Cortez that Queenie died in during AHS: Hotel. Yep — looks like we may be throwing a bit of Hotel into the crossover mix next week, too!

FX

Michael Langdon mentioned in this week's episode that he has the power to see into people's darkest secrets, and that seems to go hand in hand with this presumed ability to enter someone's personal hell. It seems that we will see Michael visit Madison and Queenie from beyond the grave, and likely the other dead witches that are confirmed to return this season as well: Myrtle Snow and Misty Day.

The real question now is why Michael is saving these witches. The promo shows that Cordelia Goode is leading the coven in a standoff against Michael, saying that she and the rest of the witches can save the world. If he thought that the witches would take a stand against him, then why did Michael bring them back to life? Honestly, I do not really have an answer to that question, except to remind viewers that Michael is a master manipulator, as we saw this week in how he was able to trick Venable into killing everyone in Outpost 3. Whatever his reason for bringing the witches back was, we can be sure that it works into his mysterious master plan.

Get ready for a tour of the Coven witches' personal hells when the fourth episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, entitled "Could It Be... Satan?," airs on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.