Wait, um. Hold up. Did Matt James say he's engaged!? The Bachelor star might have low-key spilled the beans during a Feb. 2 appearance on Good Morning America. At the end of his interview, anchor T.J. Holmes said, "We'll see you back here with your fiancée in a couple of weeks." James didn't deny it! "I'm looking forward to that," the reality star said.

As in... there is a fiancée he's "looking forward to" having come on the show with him in a couple of weeks. Luckily, his major hint didn't go unnoticed. Anchor Robin Roberts responded by gasping, “He didn’t deny it!”

Fans already have guesses as to who the winner of James' season is. Their first clue came on Jan. 17 when the account @bachsleuthers posted a screenshot featuring James apparently listening to a Spotify playlist called "night drive" created by none other than contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. I obviously had to check out the playlist as soon as I heard the news and feel like I need to tell you that it definitely has an extremely sexy vibe to it. (Lots of Flume, Joji, and Charli XCX.)

Obvi, he could have just been listening to her playlist because he likes her taste in music. But IDK how many people are just casually listening to their ex's sexy Spotify playlists.

Still not convinced? OK, there's one more thing. For the past three weeks, James has been posting charcuterie boards to his Instagram story every Monday ahead of The Bachelor. Fans are taking it as a hint that he's with Kirkconnell because her bio on the ABC site just so happens to include this line, "nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards."

With beautiful eyes and personality to match, Rachael is a southern sweetheart with a close-knit family. Though Rachael says she is a hopeless romantic to her core, she has never been in love and believes that Matt may just be the guy to change that. Rachael is hoping that her love story will be something huge and life altering. She wants to look back on her life when she's old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day. Nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine and charcuterie boards. Rachael needs a man who will make every day with her something to tell their future children about and says, "At the end of the day, love is what makes your life more special than others. Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times, but if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end."

So, yeah. Given all of this, I am going to guess that James is engaged to Kirkconnell and we'll see them LOLing together about his slip-up on Good Morning America in a couple weeks. But who knows? The show has shocked me before!