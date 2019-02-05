Trump's election caused all sorts of panics for all sorts of people. One particular panic was amongst women who feared his presidency would result in a change to the Affordable Care Act that no longer guaranteed them full coverage on all FDA-approved forms of birth control. Women across the country were encouraged to get IUDs for free while they still could. But did they actually? Did IUDs get more popular after Trump took office in 2016? You can bet your bottom dollar they did.

No, seriously. A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine just confirmed that Trump's election really did result in a rise in insertions of both IUDs and implants (another long lasting birth control option).

And this wasn't just a small increase. No, according to the study, there was a 21.6 percent increase in IUD and implant insertions among women between the ages of 18 and 45 who had commercial insurance. Oh, and this uptick happened just within the 30 days after Trump's election. In other words, 21.6 percent less women were rushing to get IUDs during the same time period in 2015 when Obama was still president.

Want some more numbers? OK, let me hit you with a few more figures. Per day, the researchers found that an extra 2.1 IUDs or implants were inserted for every 100,000 women.

OK, so upon first hearing that stat, 2.1 IUDs or implants doesn't sound like a ton. But let me put it to you like this: when they projected their findings to all 33 million women between 18 and 45 with employer health insurance in the US, that rate would get up to about 700 extra IUD and implant insertions a day.

The only logical explanation for this huge uptick in insertions is the election results. Women were afraid they wouldn't have access to free birth control for the next four years so, as a result, they rushed to their gynecologists for a longer lasting form of protection that would keep them protected throughout Trump's presidency. It's also no coincidence that the form of birth control women were opting for would be extremely expensive without insurance.

"My slots would be booked with women wanting to get IUDs," Dr. Aparna Sridhar, an associate professor in obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles told the New York Times. "They would specifically state that they are getting an IUD because of the political changes they are witnessing."

Furthermore, Dr. Sridhar added to the New York Times that, while there were just 53 long-acting reversible contraceptive insertions at the U.C.L.A Student Health Center in the eight weeks before Trump's election, that number jumped to 118 in the eight weeks after he was elected.

Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards noted a similar finding in January of 2017 when she stated that her organization witnessed a 900 percent increase in IUD-related appointments following Trump's election.

If nothing else, these figures just show us how much women in this country value their reproductive rights.