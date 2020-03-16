If you're wondering whether or not Barbra Weber caused Peter and Madison Prewett to break up, I come bearing answers. When TMZ point-blank asked Peter on March 13 if his mom played a role in his relationship coming to an end two days after the Bachelor finale in which Barb roasted Madison, he responded, "No. This is stuff between Madi and I, solely, 100 percent. And people have their opinions, but this is just between the two of us, and it's just mutual respect and love. That's all."

As everyone with ears and eyes knows by now, Barb made it clear during the finale that she is not a fan of her son's decision to pursue a relationship with Madison: "He's going to have to fail to succeed... all his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work, so we've been trying to help him."

But, alas, it seems like greater forces than Barb were working against the couple. Weber and Madison announced their split on March 13 with separate Instagram posts. Neither of their posts made any sort of mention of Barb having had anything to do with their breakup.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

On March 13, Madison posted a picture of herself and Peter cheesing hard during the reunion of The Bachelor and paired it with this heartfelt caption:

So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Peter decided to share the news that same day with a solo shot of himself and paired it with a longer caption commemorating his entire experience on The Bachelor complete with shoutouts to both Madison and ex Hannah Ann Sluss. Peter had this to say about Madison:

Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.

OK, guys. Officially time to stop blaming Barb for their split.