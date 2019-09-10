Did Apple Discontinue The iPhone XS & XS Max? There's A Change In The Lineup

With all the buzz about the new products announced during the Apple's 2019 Keynote Address, it's easy to leave existing models in the dust. But if you've still got your hands on an older Apple gadgets, you're probably wondering how your device will fare up to the updates. One common question is: Did Apple discontinue the iPhone XS and XS Max? The products were not featured during the 2019 Keynote Address lineup of Apple phones, so it's likely that Apple will discontinue the product. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the apparent discontinuation, but did not immediately hear back.

Apple unveiled the new models — the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max — during the Apple Keynote Address on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. When showcasing the lineup of existing and new models during the keynote, however, the iPhone XS and XS Max were missing. The six phones shown were the iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, so it looks like the company decided to cut down on selling existing models like the iPhone Xs and XS Max. It's a common practice that Apple has done in the past — in 2018, the company limited their sales to seven models of the iPhone.

Apple is getting ready for the Sept. 19 release of the iOS 13 — the latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad. However, not all products will get the update, as the iOS 13 will only be available for iPhone 6s and later. That means if you're still sporting 2014 versions of the iPhone, such as the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, you're out of luck. You'll have to remain on the current iOS 12 operating system, or upgrade to a newer phone if you want the iOS 13 update. If you're an iPad user, you'll want to know that none of the existing models will get the iOS 13 update — the iPad will be getting its own iPadOS update which shares similar features with the iOS 13.

The new iOS 13 looks pretty awesome, and comes with a whole list of cool features. Most importantly, it comes with the Dark Mode capacity that fans have been waiting for. It's a dark color scheme that introduces a dramatic look on the iPhone that makes staring at the screen easier on your eyes. If you're an avid photographer, the Photos app now has new photo editing tools and Portrait Lighting effects. Taking pictures with the iPhone will create sharper and more refined looks. Other notable upgrades include improved security, immersive 3D on Maps, and faster Face ID unlocking.

Since it looks like Apple is slowly phasing out its older models, it's a good time to reevaluate whether or not you want to keep your existing device and stay on the iOS 12 or purchase a newer version, so you can experience the iOS 13 firsthand. Though I'm still clinging onto my old iPhone for now, I can't say I'm not tempted by all of Apple's shiny new updates this year.