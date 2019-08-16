If summer has to come to an end, what better way to end it than with an amazing sale on some of your favorite beauty brands? Dermstore's Anniversary Sale 2019 is happening starting Saturday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 25, and the brand is offering 25% off 400 different brands online at Dermstore.com.

This major sale is happening in celebration of Dermstore's 20th anniversary. To make sure you get in on these amazing deals, use the code "CELEBRATE" at checkout to cash in on major savings. As if these savings weren't great on their own, Dermstore Rewards Members have the opportunity to earn double rewards points on select brands, in addition to the 25% off savings.

If you're wondering which brands are participating in this major sale, allow me to provide you with the details. You'll be able to save 25% on skincare brands such as Dr. Dennis Gross, Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, Boscia, Caudalie, Avène; on hair products and tools from brands like Briogeo, Oribe, R+Co, Harry Josh, Slip Silk, and Rita Hazan; and on amazing makeup picks from the likes of Beautyblender, Lorac, Tarte, Sigma Beauty, Smashbox, and Stila, to name a few. You'll also find oral and topical bodycare brands like Hum Nutrition, Karuna, Ahava, Tocca Beauty, and St. Tropez. Tell me this doesn't sound like a place where you wanna spend all your money?

Read on for a closer look at some of the key products from each category that you can score a major deal on during Dermstore's 20th anniversary sale.

Skin

Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Serum is regularly priced at $158, but during Dermstore's sale, you'll be able to get it for about $40 cheaper. If you're not familiar with the serum, it is a gentle yet effective exfoliating serum that can be used daily. It targets wrinkles, fine lines, uneven textures, and makes your complexion bright and radiant.

Hair Tools

During Dermstore's sale, you'll be able to cop this cult-favorite blow dryer by celebrity hair stylist Harry Josh. The powerful yet compact dryer typically retails for $249, but after taking 25% off during the sale, you can cop it for about $187.

Hair Products

Still have some beach vacation time left in your summer? R+Co's Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray helps to lock in your style and lock out humidity to keep frizzy strands at bay, even on the beach.

Makeup

If you've never tried Tarte's four-in-one mascara, consider this the push you need. I can tell you from personal experience that this mascara really does, lift, lengthen, volumize, and nourish lashes in just a few swipes. The best part? You can get the mascara for less than $20 during Dermstore's sale.

Body

Want to extend that summer glow you spent so long working on? St. Tropez's Self-Tan Bronzing Mousse will do just that. The mousse has a color guide so you can see exactly where you are applying it to avoid any streaks. It also goes on smoothly, evenly, and is super lightweight so it doesn't feel sticky on your skin as it develops. What's more is that you can get the self-tanner for $10 off during the sale.

As mentioned, Dermstore Rewards Members will be able to score double points when purchasing products from brands such as Oribe, Dermablend, Vichy, and more. If you're not yet a rewards member, now might just be the time to sign up. Members can look forward to earning 5% back on each purchase to then use toward your next purchase. Additionally, when you sign up, you'll be able to gain early access to special sales (such as this one), and earn double points. And those are just some of the major perks.

If you need to restock your beauty arsenal for fall, then there's no better time to do so than right now.