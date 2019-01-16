Your mornings are about to look up, thanks to a berry-licious (sorry) new offering from Denny's. Cheesy puns aside, Monday, Jan. 28 happens to National Blueberry Day, and while I don't usually keep up with the vast majority of food holidays, Denny's new Blueberry Pancake Puppies with warm cream cheese icing are definitely an exception. Starting on Jan. 28, these white chocolate-studded hush puppies are coming to your nearest Denny's, and TBH, the bite-sized creations sound like the most mouthwatering way to get your sweet tooth handled.

According to a press release from the diner-style chain, these bad boys will be available for a limited time after their debut on National Blueberry Day, and they sound completely crave-worthy. I'm already a big fan of hush puppies, which are basically golden fried balls of doughy goodness, and the flavor combination on the new Blueberry Pancake Puppies is literally one of my favorites.

Starting with pancake batter as a base, the puppies are crafted with plenty of blueberries and white chocolate chips, fried until golden, then sprinkled with powdered sugar. The pièce de resistance has to be the warm cream cheese icing that's served on the side, because the savory-sweet dipping sauce makes the flavors of whole white chocolate and blueberry concoction melt together into one crunchy, sinfully sweet bite. And TBH, I'm drooling right now.

Courtesy of Denny's

As much as I love brunch and breakfast foods, it can be a struggle to decide whether to order something sweet or savory. Luckily, you don't have to choose, because six of these Blueberry Pancake Puppies are only $1.99, aka less than your Grande Starbucks coffee. You'd be remiss not to order at least a side of these with whatever entree you end up deciding to get. Or you could order like a platter of these bad boys and just tell the waiter to keep them coming, because I don't see this crave-worthy flavor combination getting old anytime soon.

If your breakfast cravings tend to be more savory, Denny's has also got you covered on that front as well. According to the press release, the chain is serving up four new omelets starting at just $6.99, which means you could be spending less than $10 for six melt-in-your-mouth puppies, toast of your choosing, hash browns, and a hearty omelet.

There's a Wild West Omelet, a Sunny-Topped Omelet, and a Big Cheese Omelet, but my favorite has to be the Greek Garden Omelet. Per the press release, "Three eggs are filled with mushrooms, baby spinach, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, and a blend of cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts and Kalamata olives marinated in oil, white balsamic vinegar, garlic and oregano." It sounds like the explosion of flavor, cheese, and fresh veggies that your tastebuds want to start your morning.

For diners who prefer a more simple and traditional breakfast, Denny's is also promoting a Super Slam-pler where you can get two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar, two eggs cooked to order, and two bacon strips, all for just $5.99.

This is one situation where you're definitely going to want to save room for dessert, because something tells me that one order of these Blueberry Pancake Puppies just isn't going to cut it. Again, these bite-sized balls of deliciousness are coming to Denny's locations on Jan. 28, so I'd clear all morning meetings and plan to combat the Monday scaries with a feast of these puppies for breakfast.