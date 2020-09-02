When it comes to celebrities talking about mental health, no one is more candid than Demi Lovato. The singer has been incredibly transparent about her personal life through the years, particularly her experience growing up in the spotlight and the death of her father. But Lovato has also used her past hardships as a springboard for a healthier future. Most recently, Lovato penned a letter to her late father to release "resentments" she had towards him. Demi Lovato's quotes about her letter to her late father are about growth.

Lovato revealed details about the letter she wrote during a powerful new essay for Vogue. For starters, she reflected on why June is always an especially hard month for her.

"There was the anniversary of my father's death, which is a couple of days after Father's Day — a really hard time of year for me. But this year, something happened," Lovato said.

"I wrote a gratitude letter to him, thanking him for all the things that I got from him," she explained. "It was this beautiful release of all the resentments I had toward him. I realized, for the first time, that I wasn't going to have daddy issues for the rest of my life. In short, 2020 has been a year of growth."

Lovato lost her father to cancer in 2013, and she's been open about her "conflicted" feelings about his passing.

“I was very conflicted when he passed, because he was abusive,” she said in a video posted to her YouTube page in October 2015. “He was mean, but he wanted to be a good person. And he wanted to have his family, and when my mom married my stepdad, he still had this huge heart where he said, ‘I’m so glad that [he’s] taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could do.’”

In her essay for Vogue, Lovato also spoke about the legacy she wants to leave behind one day. "Above all, I want to leave the world a better place than when I got here. There are a lot of things that need to be done before that, but together I believe we can make it happen. You just need to be a little bit hopeful," she said. Lovato's been through a lot in her life, but she's still the queen of positivity.