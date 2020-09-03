Between her summer hit “I Love Me” all over the radio and her engagement to Max Ehrich, among other things, Demi Lovato has had a busy past few months. However, that didn’t prevent the singer from adding one more change to her life. Lovato got a new, dainty neck tattoo. This is far from her first tattoo ever, but it’s still exciting to see her growing her already impressive ink collection.

In an Instagram photo series posted on Sept. 2, Lovato looks mesmerizing in a pale pink, floral dress and chunky diamond earrings. But what really stole fans’ attention was the new tattoo resting on the side of Lovato’s neck. It’s hard to make out exactly what it is in the photos, but it looks like a photorealistic butterfly. The new design, though super delicate, does take up a good amount of her neck, so hopefully, it’ll be easy to get a closer look soon.

“Dear little me, I’m sorry that it took so long, but baby you’re free,” Lovato captioned the photo. This could be a reference to her latest tattoo. Butterfly tattoos often relay a new beginning, transformation, and self-confidence, so maybe Lovato feels like she's finally emerged from her cocoon. However, until Lovato reveals the meaning, it’s anyone’s guess exactly what inspired the singer's tat.

Lovato got her first tattoo when she was just 16, and now at 27, she has over 25 known tattoos with a variance of meanings. This isn’t even her first neck tattoo, as she got “Survivor” written at the base of her neck in December 2019. Many, like her flower tattoo or the fallen angel being lifted by doves she got in February 2020, relate to Lovato’s spiritual journey.

Lovato isn’t the only celebrity sporting new ink in quarantine. On Aug. 24, Ariana Grande posted an Instagram with an old school-style flower on the palm of her hand. The two of them seem to love little more than getting fresh ink.