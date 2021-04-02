Demi Lovato isn't holding back on her seventh studio album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over. The title track, which shares the same name as her new YouTube docuseries, is one of the most honest songs she's released in her career because it recounts her past with addiction, focusing in on one specific, devastating moment. Demi Lovato's "Dancing With The Devil" music video goes into what happened the night of her overdose in July 2018. (CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses substance abuse, eating disorders, and sexual assault.)

Lovato gave fans a glimpse into her new visuals on Wednesday, March 31, teasing a series of behind-the-scenes photos of her on set. Fans knew the video was going to be heartbreaking because the pictures showed her at a bar, on a gurney, and in a hospital bed. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lovato even recreated the same hair, makeup, and outfit she wore the night of her overdose. While reliving one of her darkest moments wasn't easy, Lovato has said doing so was a way to show the reality of addiction. "Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that's the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get," she told EW. "That's important to give people, too."

Once the video hit the internet, Lovatics got a feel for just how personal the video really is. While it may be difficult for you to watch, you can watch Lovato's video for "Dancing With The Devil" below.

Lovato injected a lot of personal inspiration into her lyrics for "Dancing With The Devil," and she did the same with the video. If fans pay close attention, they'll realize many of the video details are derived from real life. For starters, the green windbreaker she wears in the opening of the video is the same one from the night of her overdose. The living room was also constructed to look like Lovato's house from 2018.

Fans were floored by the personal video, and Twitter instantly filled with reactions. Many used the word intense to describe the clip.

Others said the visual left them heartbroken.

One thing's for sure: As Lovato shares her truth, her loyal Lovatics are behind her every step of the way.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.