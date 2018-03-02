I have always been a huge fan of the D. Lo/Sel. Go friendship. I mean, the pop stars met when they were just little 9-year-old girls starring on Barney and Friends, so how could I not ship them? Remember their amazing vlogs from the early aughts? I'm sure they're still floating around YouTube somewhere if you're inclined to go look for them. Totally doing that later. Sure, the two Disney alums have had their ups and downs over the years. But guess what? According to Demi's mom, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's friendship is going strong. Are you as excited about this news as I am?

Dianna De La Garza has a new book coming out, you guys. It's called Falling With Wings. And in it, Demi's mom opens up about what it was like to care for a daughter with an addiction, all while battling her own. Heavy stuff. But she also talks about her daughter's rise to fame, and the way Lovato met Gomez on the set of Barney. And in a recent interview with People about the book, De La Garza took a minute to set the record straight about all the Delena feud rumors that have plagued the two women over the years.

"Demi and Selena love each other and always will love each other," she explained to the magazine. "I would say don’t believe everything you read in the tabloids. I have read things about myself that I knew were not true."

So glad to hear! In Wings — which People exclusively excerpted in the article — De La Garza expands on the history of the girls' relationship, and describes the way Gomez basically became part of the family. "She and Demi were auditioning for the same things because they were the same age, they were both Hispanic, they both had dark hair — so she ended up going to a lot of auditions with us," she explained. "They started out together! We had some great times together. They will always will love each other. There’s nothing that will ever come between them."

Best. News. EVER! Because now I can watch their 2012 cover of "Call Me Maybe" without ever having to wonder if these two actually hate each other.

Not gonna lie, this is one of my all-time favorite viral interpretations of the Carly Rae Jepsen hit song, second only to the iconic video made by a bunch of stars like Gomez, Ashley Tisdale, the cast of Big Time Rush, and the Biebs:

Meanwhile, another Gomez relationship is still apparently going strong, and I'm not talking about the one with Justin Bieber. There's even a cool little Instagram detail to prove it!

On Feb. 27, Taylor Swift posted a video of her cats on Instagram. Check it out:

Now, I am not a cat person — #sorrynotsorry — so I kind of breezed by this. But look real close and you'll see a few seconds into the vid that there's a picture frame in the background, and in it, is a shot of Gomez hugging Swift!

I'll give you a minute to go back and check it out because it's just so awesome and some very real proof that the friendship has totally stayed the course. Because who keeps pictures around of people that they don't like? That would be, like, really weird.

So just to recap: Delena, Jelena, and Swelena are all still going strong. And yes, I just made that last nickname up. But still, if there's one big takeaway here it's this — when you make friends with Gomez, you've made a friend for life.