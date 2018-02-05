While the highlights of the This Is Us Super Bowl episode were clearly the events leading up to Jack's death, there was still a precious glimmer of hope tucked within that heartache. Jordan, a foster boy first introduced when Deja left Randall and Beth's home, returned, and we thought we'd see the Pearsons welcome this precious nugget into their home. But in classic This Is Us fashion, Jordan was actually revealed to be a foster child in the future that a grown Tess is working with, and the fake-out led to Deja's surprise return to Randall and Beth.

