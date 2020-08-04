Debby Ryan is getting the last laugh on internet trolls. The former Disney star took to TikTok to put her on spin on the much-memed moment from her 2012 Disney Channel movie Radio Rebel. In case you somehow missed it, Twitter has been poking fun at Ryan for one scene in the movie where she dramatically brushes her hair out of her face. But Debby Ryan's TikTok recreating the Debby Ryan meme is proof she isn't afraid to make fun of herself.

Ryan took to TikTok on Aug. 3, sharing examples of outfits she'd "wear to fashion week" in some of the most notable shows and movies she's appeared in. For starters, she gave her best Jessie look, the Disney sitcom where she starred as Jessie Prescott.

From there, Ryan went on to serve up looks from former shows like The Suite Life on Deck and Insatiable, but the kicker was the final scene from her TikTok clip. When she got to the part where she channeled her Radio Rebel days, she hilariously created the scene fans have been tweeting about. You can see all of her looks from the TikTok video below, and can watch the video in full here.

Ryan also poked fun at President Trump's recent claims he may ban TikTok in the U.S. "The president said to make a TikTok," she captioned her post.

The post comes after fans flooded Twitter with endless memes which trolled Ryan's infamous Radio Rebel scene.

Even this dad couldn't get over the scene and was compelled to recreate it himself.

Thankfully, Ryan has taken all the online trolling with a grain of salt. Her TikTok video wasn't the first time she got in on the joke. In April, she shared a hilarious tweet poking fun at her acting skills. "I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie," she tweeted.

Ryan has definitely adopted the "if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em" mentality when it come to online trolls.