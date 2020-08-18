Any fan of The Office is going to love Dean Unglert's take on Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's breakup. "There’s one line in The Office where I think Jim and Pam started dating and Dwight says, ‘I think they both can do better.’ I think that kind of applies to Cassie and Colton,” Unglert told Us Weekly in an Aug. 17 interview. “I obviously want the best for them and I don’t know exactly what’s going on.”

ICYMI: Unglert's girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes is friends with Randolph, so he has access to some major tea. But he doesn't seem interested in gathering any intel. “I try to stay out of that with Caelynn," he succinctly explained to Us Weekly.

Underwood and Randolph announced their split on Instagram on May 29. Alongside a series of pictures of them presumably taken throughout their relationship, Randolph wrote:

First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.

Underwood made his Instagram announcement the same day by posting a black and white picture of them alongside this caption:

Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.

Just recently, on Aug. 13 Underwood reiterated his love for his ex during an appearance on the Reality Steve podcast. “I have nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie right now. I love the girl and miss the girl dearly,” he said, per Us Weekly. “She’s amazing.”

Honestly, I agree with Unglert's comment.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I think it seems like both Randolph and Underwood are onto bigger and better things. In other words, they both can do better.