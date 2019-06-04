'Dead To Me' Is Getting A Season 2 On Netflix, Because We Need Answers

Get ready for even more murder cover-ups, because Netflix has officially renewed its new dark comedy series Dead to Me for a second season. Exactly one month after the series premiered on May 3, Netflix picked up Dead to Me for a follow-up season that is sure to center on that shocking twist from the final moments of the Season 1 finale. Now that we know Dead to Me is getting a Season 2 on Netflix, let's get into everything that we know about the upcoming episodes.

Unfortunately, Netflix's renewal announcement did not come with any indication about how many episodes would be in Season 2 or when exactly fans can expect it to premiere. Most likely, the new season will consist of 10 episodes, which would be the same count as Season 1. And the show's creator Liz Feldman tweeted that Dead to Me Season 2 is coming in 2020, so do not expect it to arrive before the end of the year. If it premieres around the same time next year that Season 1 dropped, then fans should look for it to be released in early May.

Dead to Me is a dark comedy that stars Christina Applegate as Jen Harding, a grieving widow bent on getting revenge on the driver that killed her husband in a hit-and-run months ago, and Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale, an eccentric but sweet woman who befriends Jen and soon begins living with her.

Each episode in the first season unravels yet another unexpected twist involving Jen and Judy, culminating in the biggest twist of all at the very end of Season 1. Spoiler alert: The rest of this post includes major spoilers for Season 1 of Dead to Me. At the end of the season, Judy finally confesses to Jen that she was the driver who killed her husband, and Jen immediately cuts all ties with her. However, Judy's money laundering ex-fiancé Steve (James Marsden) angrily shows up at Jen's house demanding to know where Judy is, since she emptied their joint bank account and disappeared after her falling out with Jen.

After Jen reveals that she knows Judy killed her husband and holds a gun up to Steve, Steve goes into panic mode and tries to smooth over the events of that night, but really it just shows Jen how soullessly manipulative Steve has been all along. Elsewhere, Judy is trying to get run over by a car at the site of Jen's husband's death, but the car stops before hitting her and she gets a call from Jen telling her to come home. The last thing that we see is Steve's dead body sinking in Jen's pool as Jen and Judy stand over it.

Steve's murder will definitely bring Jen and Judy together again in Season 2, as they are now both going to have to cover up a murder rather than just Judy on her own. But there may be an extra twist that fans were not expecting. Showrunner Liz Feldman teased to The Hollywood Reporter that we do not actually know who shot Steve yet, even though it seemed to clearly be Jen. There may be a totally unexpected shooter reveal in Season 2, so look forward to that.