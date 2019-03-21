After 12 years together, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's relationship still seems rock solid. In fact, Dax Shepard's quote about his sex life with Kristen Bell proves the couple still feels the heat. No, seriously — forget what tired stereotypes you've heard about long-term relationships. "I wouldn’t say we need spicing up. We haven’t had to turn to leather accoutrements or anything,” Shepard, 44, told People in this week’s cover story. “It’s still functioning quite well.”

This isn't the first time Shepard has spoken candidly about his sex life with Bell. In October of 2018, he took to Instagram to call out Star magazine for trying to spread rumors about Bell's sex drive.

Star had reached out to Shepard for comment on a story they were about to run on Bell (which, BTW, is just standard good journalistic practice). He posted a screenshot of the email with the title, "Kristen Bell comment request," which contained a message that read:

Star is working on a story in which a source says that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have discussed having a threesome and toyed with other kinky things, like S&M and role playing. Sources say that Kristen believes this is insurance against marital meltdown.

The reporter wrapped up the email by adding, "If you wish to comment on this story, please reply by 12:00pm EST Thursday, 10/11."

But Shepard was having none of the rumors about his wife. He took a screenshot of the email and posted it along with this caption:

The only offensive thing about this bullsh*t story is that @kristenanniebell isn't doing all this kinkiness out of horniness, but rather a desperate attempt to save her marriage. I think we all know Bell is a lot more gangster than that. I'll now give you until 4PM to comment, Star.

OK, so, now that we've heard it multiple times, I think we can all agree that Shepard and Bell have a perfectly satisfying and not necessarily super kinky sex life.

So what does keep the spice alive in their relationship, if it isn't leather accoutrements or threesomes? In their interview with People, the couple credited their off the charts chemistry to their never-ending banter.

“I didn’t marry you for your pecs,” Bell, 38, told Dax during the People interview. “I married you for your mouth. I’ve second-guessed it quite a few times!"

“No, we stimulate each other a lot with debates, and the great thing is we disagree on 99.9 percent of topics on the planet,” she adds. “There’s always spice to be had.”

But that's not to say that Shepard's looks don't play any role at all into their chemistry. Joke's aside, Bell maintained that she still thinks her husband is super hot. “He’s very attractive, that’s the thing!”

But even if his body totally transformed, Bell would love him just the same. "What’s funny is Kristen will see CHiPs and go, ‘Oh, you really got in good shape for that movie!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I was in your bed in that shape," Shepard recalled for People. "It’ll just hit her when she sees it. She doesn’t notice if I gain or lose 20 pounds.”

Congrats to them on their happy marriage!