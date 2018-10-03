Autumn may be considered PSL season, but let's not forget that, while coffee is fabulous in its own right, nothing can surpass the warm, cozy feels of a mug full of tea on a brisk fall morning, afternoon, or night. OK, so I’m biased; I’ve always been more of a tea drinker myself, but DAVIDsTEA’s Halloween Collection might be the next best thing to trick-or-treating as an adult. Fair warning: Once you feast your eyes on these decadently brewed treats and teaware, you might just spend what would have been your candy budget on bags of tea leaves and stainless steel mugs. Sorry not sorry to all the kiddies; there’s always next year to dole out Snickers bars and little baggies of M&M's, right?

I don’t know about you, but I love Halloween almost as much as I love Christmas. Maybe it’s because I was born four days before the actual holiday, or perhaps it's because I thoroughly enjoy being freaked TF out. Or it could be due to the fact that I'm just obnoxiously obsessed with anything made with, from, or dipped in chocolate. Regardless, Halloween plus autumn equals everything in my eyes, and I have yet to find a moment less satisfyingly seasonal than wrapping myself in an oversized cardigan, flipping through the pages of Harry Potter, and sipping a piping hot mug full of tea.

Though, I’ll admit, it wasn’t until recently that I started really enjoying flavored teas (I was raised on traditional black Lipton). DAVIDsTEA is really what inspired me to expand my taste buds and experiment with different brews. But guys, DAVIDsTEA’s Halloween Collection is frighteningly good, infusing all of your favorite fall flavors and Halloween treats — from pumpkin to chocolate to chai — into each mug-full. The brand is also showcasing a few teaware accessories that you’ll definitely want to get your hands on. Because, really, what’s a bag of tea leaves without a pretty (large) mug to brew them in? Check out the limited edition autumnal specials below.

This Monster Mash Is A Graveyard Smash Monster Mash $9.98 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now Halloween season is also PSL season, so here's DAVIDsTEA's take on your favorite trendy sip. The Monster Mash is a little bit of spice, a little bit of sweet, and a whole lot pumpkin to curb your autumnal cravings. Inspired by the sheer decadence of warm pumpkin butter, this decaffeinated combination of rooibos, pumpkin, cinnamon, apple, sugar, carrot, ginger, cardamom, cloves, and nutmeg is literally everything you love about fall in one mug. Pinkies up, friends, because this is going to be good.

Drink A Mug-Full On A Dark, (Organic) Stormy Night Organic Stormy Night $10.98 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now There's nothing more festive (or eerie) than booming thunder, bolts of lightening, and the shadows of night on Halloween. Still, I'd never wish poor weather on all the excited trick-or-treaters, so you and I will just have to settle for a cup of DAVIDsTEA's organic stormy night to channel this level of spook. Be warned, though, this brew is highly caffeinated, made from black tea, chocolate, cinnamon, coconut, and vanilla. It's bound to lift your spirits tastefully, to say the least.

This Witch's Brew Isn't Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus Witch's Brew $8.98 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now Double, double, toil and trouble; put the kettle on the stove and watch it bubble, then pour yourself a mug full of DAVIDsTEA's own signature witch's brew. This blend is 100 percent caffeine-free, so you can sip before bed without worrying about an anti-sleep spell being cast on you. Sweetened with cocoa and decorated with orange hat and black bat candies, this sinfully indulgent treat is just as Insta-worthy as it is delectable.

Pair Your Chocolate With This Peanut Butter Cup Blend Peanut Butter Cup $9.98 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now Reese's fans, rejoice! DAVIDsTEA is taking your peanut butter chocolate obsession to new heights with this warm blend of apple, cocoa peel, cocoa bits, almonds, chocolate chips, and safflower. The best part is, even if you have a peanut allergy, this delicious combo is 100 percent nut-free, so it's safe to indulge. If you're feeling adventurous and looking to upscale the chocolatey goodness of the brew, the brand suggests adding frothed chocolate milk to your mug. I don't know about you, but that sounds pretty heavenly to me.

A White Chocolate Chai That's Frighteningly Good White Chocolate Chai $9.98 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now For those of you taking it easy this All Hallows' Eve, swap out a rambunctious costume party for a cozy night in, light some candles, and pour yourself a generous mug full of DAVIDsTEA's white chocolate chai. Boasted to have a 10/10 cozy factor, the brand describes this brew to be "rich, sweet, and velvety smooth," made with a dash of cinnamon here, cardamon there, and garnished with cocoa nibs and white chocolate curls. Yes, please.

A Cup Full Of Cookie Dough For An Alternative Halloween Treat cookie dough $11.98 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now Chocolate bars and sour candies might dominate a traditional Halloween soiree, but my ideal All Hallows' Eve treat is a soft dough baked to perfection and loaded with chocolate chips. The thing about Halloween, though, is that this holiday takes a lot of preparation — most of which you're scrambling to get done at the last minute. So if you don't have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen, this seasonal tea should hit the spot. Made from a decadent combination of walnuts, brittle, chocolate chips, and a caramel swirl, DAVIDsTEA promises this brew tastes exactly like the real thing, only it's actually way better for you than most holiday indulgences. Though, if you're feeling really festive, I'd absolutely recommend sipping on a mug-full while simultaneously snacking on your favorite treat. 'Tis the season, amirite?

Brew Your Own Magic Potion With DAVIDsTea's Halloween Set magic potion brewing kit $40 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now When I was a kid, I asked my parents for a cauldron for Christmas so I could perform spells like they did in Disney Channel's Halloweentown. These days, my favorite potions to brew are in the kitchen, and if there's a witch or warlock inside of you, too, DAVIDsTEA's brewing kit is the perfect addition to your magical tools. The set comes already equipped with the delicious flavor of a blue raspberry herbal tea, tea bags, and a spider web glass Nordic Mug — aka everything you need to whip up a magical, decaffeinated witches brew.

A Spoonful Of Dark Magic lil ripper perfect spoon $10 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now Ask a tea drinker to show you their favorite cup, and I guarantee they'll open their cupboard only to struggle trying to choose just one (trust me, I've been there). Spoons, however, are typically an afterthought; they're a means to an end. Add your fixings, mix 'em all in, and voila! But this Halloween season, DAVIDsTEA is attempting to change that with the introduction of the "lil ripper." Not only does the spoon spruce your tea to your liking, it can also be used as a measuring tool. According to the product's description, the spoon is designed to yield the perfect amount of loose leaves so that your brew is never too weak, nor too strong.

A Monstrous Mug With The Power To Change Color Before Your Eyes monsters colour changing nordic mug $25 DAVIDsTEA Buy Now DAVIDsTEA is totally channeling its inner '90s kid with its Nordic Halloween mug, which changes colors like a mood ring. I actually own one of the brand's Nordic mugs myself, and let me tell you, if you're a tea drinker, this is the cup for you. Holding a whopping 16 ounces of your favorite brew, this purchase also includes a stainless steel infuser and lid that acts as a saucer. But what sets this specific mug apart from the brand's other models is, when you pour hot water into the cup, eery artwork appears. Now how's that for magic?