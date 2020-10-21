Is there anyone more charming than Dan Levy? He's won our hearts in so many ways, from being in one of TV's most heart-warming couples on Schitt's Creek, to his adorable acceptance speeches (the series brought home a record nine Emmys in 2020), to his stint as host of the Great Canadian Bake Off. So, it's natural to wonder who's lucky enough to have Levy's heart IRL. But here's the thing: He's either really single or just really, really good about hiding his private life. That's kind of surprising for a Leo, which happens to be Dan Levy's zodiac sign. The Schitt's Creek star rarely talks about his love life, but he did open up a bit back in 2015 in an interview with Out magazine. He told the publication at the time that prioritizing his career put his love life on hold. “I’ve been single for a bit. It's a strange thing,” Levy said. “I don't know whether it's an excuse that I'm telling myself or whether it's just what it is, but I feel like this job has consumed my life.” However, Levy also shared that he was open to love when the time came. “I hope that I can find someone when it's all done, or when things are a little bit more smooth,” he said. “When the time comes and all the stars are aligned, someone else will come in and hopefully we'll call it a day in the love life department."

Levy remains tight-lipped about his love life — which is totally within his rights to do — but one way we can get a sneak peek at what it might be like to be loved by him is to consider his zodiac sign. Levy was born Aug. 9, 1983, under the sign of Leo. Considering his charisma and star quality, that makes perfect sense. Leo is ruled by the sun and, like that heavily body, tends to have a gravitational pull drawing fans and lovers inexorably toward them. No doubt when the time is right, Levy will have no shortage of suitors. Here's what else we can surmise about Levy as a partner based on his zodiac sign.

Leo will do anything for their partner, so long as they feel appreciated.

Leo’s greatest quality is their warm and generous heart. When they fall in love, they strive to do everything to make their partner feel like they're the most important person in the world — well, tied for the most important person with themselves, obviously. They lavish praise and affection on their partner and work hard to be thoughtful. That's so long as they're getting plenty of attention and adoration in return. If there's one thing Leo won’t stand for, it's being taken advantage of or having their needs ignored. But if you give your all to Leo, you can be sure to get it back, and then some.

Loyalty's everything to Leo.

Leo is fierce when it comes to protecting the ones they love. This fire sign exudes power and strength and is happy to wield that energy in defense of their partner. It truly is you and your Leo against the world. But Leo expects the same in return, as disloyalty is one of the quickest ways to lose their affection. They see it as a true character flaw that quickly erodes their trust and respect. Without respect, there's really no reason to stay together.

Leo's playful and passionate in the bedroom.

Leo's confident in the bedroom because they take such great pride in their appearance and love the feel of their partner's eyes on them. They're passionate, affectionate, and generous in bed, but they don’t take themselves too seriously. Sex is playtime for Leo, who could happily spend all weekend in bed giggling and making love. They're also up for trying new things, particularly roleplay where they can really show off their talents both in and out of bed.

Jealousy can sometimes be an issue for Leo.

While Leo's not typically insecure, they do have a jealous streak. This comes from their belief that what's theirs is theirs. They can get a bit possessive if they sense anything that could be perceived as a threat to their relationship. They won’t get clingy, but they'll definitely get a bit intense. It's important to reassure Leo that there's nothing to worry about and they are still your one and only everything.

While all zodiac signs have their struggles, Leos like Levy overall are truly a catch. Whoever's lucky enough to claim his heart's going to be very lucky to have a loyal and loving Leo partner.