The Saturday Night Live cast is like a family, working closely together week after week to create silly, topical sketches, but while the cast of comedians stays the same for a long time, the celebrity hosts are only around for a week at a time. In recent weeks, a new tradition has begun among the show's hosts to help their successors feel welcomed and encouraged. It all started with Dan Levy's Saturday Night Live post-it note message to Regina King, which inspired a chain of kindness that is still going strong.

After a lengthy break with a few experimental at-home episodes throughout 2020, Saturday Night Live returned in full a few months ahead of 2021. Halfway into Season 46, Dan Levy made his SNL debut as host for the Feb. 6 episode. Ever since his sitcom Schitt's Creek blew up into a must-watch phenomenon just in time for its big series finale early in 2020, it was only a matter of time before Levy made it onto Studio 8H stage.

Not only did Levy made an impact on-screen throughout his hilarious episode, but as revealed on Instagram, he also started a new host-to-host tradition behind the scenes. When Regina King made her hosting debut the week after Levy, she posted a pic of the encouraging post-it note he left on her dressing room mirror. "Regina! You got this! Much love, Dan," the note read.

The post-it note tradition continued for the next two weeks, as Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page shared the supportive note King left for him ahead of his SNL debut. "Regé-Jean, you got next and you are going to be amazing! I'm a big fan," it read.

Page kept the love going by leaving Nick Jonas a note to encourage him for his Feb. 27 hosting gig, which read "Just have the best time, Nick!"

This definitely feels like a new tradition that could continue to be a sweet, regular sign of encouragement for all future SNL hosts. Since SNL is taking a month off before it returns with its upcoming Maya Rudolph-hosted episode on March 27, we'll have to wait to see if Jonas kept this post-it chain going. Here's hoping Rudolph will share a pic of the note if Jonas left her one, and this new tradition can keep on going.