Um, I'm trying my best to remain calm, but it's quite frankly impossible after having heard Dale Moss' quote about his past sex injuries. Back in October 2019, a few months before the contestants of Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette were revealed, Moss did an interview with the show MaleRoom. The interview was never released but, luckily for Bachelor Nation fans everywhere, Cosmopolitan was able to get a hold of the absolutely phenomenal footage, and share it with the world on Aug. 10.

In the interview, Moss spoke extremely candidly about his sex life. “[When you] live in New York, there's beautiful women everywhere, your hips would get pretty sore if you didn't have some control," he said with a laugh, adding, "I've had a couple hip flexor injuries and some scares here and there." Um. Is it hot in here or is it just me? BRB, cracking open a window.

Hip flexor injuries aside, Moss seems to be a pretty all-in guy when he actually catches feelings. "I've never had a problem when I'm committed to someone, being really committed," he said. "I'm not gonna lie, I love women, I'm sexual, I'm open, but I get really freaking annoyed if they're shallow or there's not depth, I can't do it... I would rather invest in someone, but I will take my time and make sure it's right," he explained. "I'm not in a rush by any means, but I'm pretty direct and understand where I want to go in my life... Someone will really pull me in that direction when the time is right.”

Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images

He also described his dream woman — and just saying, Crawley fits the bill. "There definitely has to be attraction, and you get that feeling like 'Damn, is she out of my league? Like, is she too much for me?'" he said. "I meet a lot of women who, on the outside, you would think I would get that feeling, but the substance or some of the other things might not be there, and at the end of the day when you're in a room... if you have energy, you carry yourself with confidence, and you connect and have a conversation, you can see into their soul, you can really get a good feel."

Moss and Crawley are reportedly "in love," per Life & Style, and there are even some rumors that they might be engaged.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Here's to hoping he had that sort of "good feel" with Crawley and that she was able to pull him "in that direction."