Get ready for a a sweet Valentine's Day with new treats at Dairy Queen. Dairy Queen's Valentine's Day Blizzard and cake are the perfect desserts to sweeten up the holiday. Here's how you can get the sugary menu items from DQ this season.

You can pick up Dairy Queen's new treats beginning Monday, Jan. 27, at participating locations in the United States. The Double Fudge Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat is the perfect grab-and-go option. It combines signature DQ vanilla soft serve and chocolate chip cookie dough bites with tons of fudge mixed in, and it's all topped with rich choco chunks and creamy cocoa fudge. If you're hosting a Galentine's Day party this February or looking to share a dessert with your significant other, Dairy Queen's Double Fudge Cookie Dough Treat Heart Cakes are the way to go. The heart-shaped cakes are filled with creamy fudge, chocolate chip cookie dough bites, and soft serve. You can purchase either a regular or mini size cake, depending on your needs. Dairy Queen was not able to provide pricing at the time of publication.

You can also chow down on savory bites while you're visiting your local Dairy Queen this winter. The popular Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket at Dairy Queen now includes the new Sweet and Tangy Sesame glaze in addition to classic Honey BBQ glaze. The tasty menu item comes with chicken strips, fries, Texas toast, and the dipping sauce of your choice.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

To make things better, you can also score a $6 Meal Deal at Dairy Queen throughout 2020. The promotion is available all day long at participating DQ locations nationwide. You'll get to choose between two main options: DQ chicken strips paired with your choice of dipping sauce or 1/3 double cheeseburger. You'll also get a side of full-size fries, a beverage, and a small sundae to complete your satisfying meal. If you're not hungry for a full meal, you can also try the 2 For $4 Super Snack Deal. You can choose two from among the following: a cheeseburger, two-piece chicken strips with a choice of dipping sauce, warm pretzel sticks with zesty queso, regular size fries, a small sundae, or any size soft drink

Like the new choco-filled Blizzard and heart-shaped cakes, these offers won't be around forever, so head to your DQ and load up on all the sweets and deals you can handle.