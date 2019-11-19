There's good news for Dairy Queen fans this fall, because you'll be able to score savings on many of your favorite menu items at the fast food chain. Dairy Queen's 2 for $4 Super Snack Deal is currently going on, and it's a great way to celebrate the iconic company's extensive selection of tasty goodies. From the restaurant's classic sundae to hearty chicken strips, you can mix and match from a lineup of sweet and savory options.

If you keep a close eye on Dairy Queen's Facebook page, you might already be aware of the deal that was promoted on the fast food's social media page on Nov. 1. You'll want to head over to the fast food hot spot ASAP, because during the promotion, you can fuel up two of your many go-to snacks at Dairy Queen for only $4. The deal includes two snacks off the delicious curated Super Snack Deal menu, and you're free to mix and match which snacks you want. There's a good variety of food and drink items that will fill you up any time of day, whether you're looking for an afternoon bite or a savory meal. The list of options includes a cheeseburger, two-piece all white meat chicken strips with a choice of dip, warm pretzel sticks with zesty queso, regular size fries, small sundae, and any size soft drink, so create your ultimate food pairing based on what gets your taste buds going.

Looking for something sweet off this menu? Try the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, which is back for the month of November. Filled with real pieces of snickerdoodle cookie dough and mixed with cinnamon sugar in vanilla soft serve, it's the perfect taste of fall.

This brand says the 2 for $4 promo will last for the foreseeable future, so you can look forward to plenty of under-$5 combos at your favorite fast food chain this winter. The deal is also available all day long at participating Dairy Queen locations, including mid-week afternoons (which the brand says is peak snack time, BTW), so just drop by Dairy Queen whenever your local store is open to get the dream snack pairing of your choice.