Get ready to add a splash of color to your wardrobe this summer with a new tie-dye guide. Dairy Queen's Twisty Misty tie-dye video tutorial is inspired by the chain's new Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush, which features bright blue, yellow, and green hues. Here's how you can make your new summer ~lewk~ match the vibrant sip.

Dairy Queen first introduced the new Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush in May 2020, and it's a sip fit for summer. The drink features blue raspberry, lemon lime, and lemonade flavors, all blended together to create layers of swirling colors. Given how the aesthetic of the drink matches the tie-dye trend, the chain decided to go all in on the similarities. Dairy Queen's "How To Tie-Dye" YouTube video, which was published on June 24 and shared with Elite Daily, will give you some inspo for your next tie-dye adventure.

The video is a step-by-step tutorial on how to turn a tote bag into a colorful staple, though you can use any plain white item you'd like to dye. You'll need five supplies to get going: a plain item you want to dye, yellow fabric dye, blue fabric dye, rubber bands, and gloves.

If you've never tie-dyed before, the tutorial gives you step-by-step instructions. First, you'll wet your clothing item, then lay it out and twist it into a ball by turning from the center. Secure it with a rubber band so it stays together, and then use your dyes to get color all over it, on the back and front. Then, store your item in a sealed plastic bag for 8 hours. Finally, you can take it out, undo the rubber band, rinse in cool water, and lay flat to dry. You can watch the full 1-minute-and-11-second video for complete instructions.

After you complete your tie-dye masterpiece, you can pick up a Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush at participating DQ locations. It's a limited-time sip, but should be available through August at most locations. Pricing will vary by location, but generally a small costs $2.19, a medium costs $2.49, and a large costs $2.79.

Many Dairy Queen restaurants are offering drive-thru service, takeout, and delivery for customers during the coronavirus pandemic. In accordance with local government policies, restaurant and outdoor dining are also beginning to open in some states. You can find more details about your nearest Dairy Queen using the store locator.

