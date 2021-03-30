Dairy Queen is springing into warmer weather by bringing back one of its fan-favorite cones and rolling out a handful of brand new offerings. In addition to introducing Chip Shakes for chocolate lovers, Dairy Queen's spring 2021 menu, which launched on March 29, also includes a tropical slush that's basically a vacation in a cup. Here are all the new sips and bites you can enjoy this spring.

Patio season is right around the corner, and DQ is celebrating by bringing back its Dreamsicle Dipped Cone through the summer. ICYMI or just need a refresher, the 'Gram-worthy treat debuted in 2019 and owes its orange hue to a creamy orange and vanilla-flavored coating that envelops DQ's signature soft serve. Not only does the brightly-hued cone expertly pair citrus and vanilla flavors for a refreshing and tangy combination, but you also get a mix of creamy and crunchy textures with each bite. A small Dreamsicle Dipped Cone costs $2.59, but the price may vary by location.

Dairy Queen is also giving fans some new seasonal favorites with the rollout of a trio of Chip Shakes. Each sip starts with a blend of DQ's soft serve, milk, and chocolate chip confetti that's then crowned with a whipped topping. In addition to a Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake, you can order a Raspberry Chip Shake made with real berries and a Mint Chip Shake featuring notes of crème de menthe. A small shake costs $3.59 on average, and availability will vary depending on location.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

While summer might be a few months away, you can head to DQ to treat your tastebuds to the flavors of the season a little early, thanks to the drop of the new Tropical Lemonade Twisty Misty Slush. Crafted to virtually transport you on an island getaway, the slush promises to taste just as good as it looks with layers of lime green and orange blended for an ombre effect. Flavor-wise, you can expect a mix of sweet and tart notes with mango, lemonade, and lemon-lime. A small size costs $2.49 on average, and availability will depend on location.

Keep in mind that availability depends on location, so you might want to call or order ahead to make sure your store has the seasonal treat you're craving. When picking up your order, make sure to practice the latest guidance from the CDC on social distancing and mask-wearing and, if possible, opt for pick-up or delivery. Here's to ringing in patio season with one of these refreshing treats in hand.