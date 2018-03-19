Miranda Hobbes is running for governor, y'all. On March 19, former Sex & The City star Cynthia Nixon, aka everyone's favorite snarky lawyer bestie, announced that she was running for governor of New York state. And Cynthia Nixon's video announcing her run for governor is everything you'd hope for from your forever-fantasy best friend. This one's for every girl whose friends always insisted she was the Miranda of the group.

Nixon made her announcement via Twitter, in a video that described the New York that she knew from her own childhood and hinted at the themes her campaign will focus on. "I was given chances that I just don't see for most of New York's kids today," she says over a shot of her walking her son, Max, to school. "Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty." She continues to list a few things that she says the government needs to take action on — health care, mass incarceration, and, yes, fixing New York's slowly dying subway system. "We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us."

Nixon will run as a challenger to current Governor Andrew Cuomo in the November 2018 election. If she's elected, she will be both the first female governor of New York, as well as the first openly gay governor of the state, per The New York Times.

Nixon may be best known for her turn on the hit late-90s drama, but she's been eyeing a venture into politics for awhile. Rumors that she was "exploring" a challenge to Cuomo have been in the air for several weeks, although Nixon has, until now, been reticent about confirming them. "Many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it," her spokesperson told Politico back in early March. She has the political connections to run, too — Nixon's wife, Christine Marinoni, recently left a position in the administration of New York City mayor Bill De Blasio, and two former strategists for the mayor have signed on to advise Nixon's campaign, according to the Times.

Of course, a strong campaign is all well and good. But Twitter just couldn't help but bring up a few jokes referencing Nixon's past career.

Listen: I know perfectly well that Cynthia Nixon was just the actress who played her and Miranda Hobbes is not in fact a real person, but of all the Sex And The City friends, Miranda is definitely the best choice for governor. (Samantha Jones 4 Nightlife Mayor, though.)

