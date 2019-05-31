There's a bag style with roots in the '40s that's currently having a resurgence in popularity, and even if vintage isn't necessarily your taste, there'll likely be an offering you'll love seeing as modern iterations have gotten fresh and funky updates. What's more, cute lady bags don't have to cost you an arm and a leg, with tons of options currently on the market that retail for less than $150. Take a cue from Lady Gaga or the slew of other celebrities who have been rocking the throwback style as of late and add a bit of a retro spin to your look — everything old is new, especially when it comes to fashion, so a lady bag will be a closet addition that will definitely stand the test of time.

Defined by an understated elegance and more structured shape, lady bags often boast top handles, fold-over flaps, and luxe-looking materials. They're what you'd picture an actress from the golden age of Hollywood to have dangling from her arm and can be the cornerstone of a truly great outfit. Whether you're looking for a chic everyday carryall or something more fit for special occasions, there'll be a lady bag that's fit for the job. Shop 12 of the best affordable options on the market below.

I've Got Sunshine In A Bag

Maria Flap Handbag $44 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now

This bag combines two of summers biggest accessories trends into one thanks to its beaded handle and bright yellow hue. It's elegant but also playful, understated yet eye-popping — I'd pair it with light wash denim and a structured white top for the perfect weekend look.

Handle It

Croc-effect tote bag $60 | Mango Buy Now

Thanks to its longer cross body strap and plain black hue, this faux croc tote would be the perfect lady bag to rock on the daily.

I'm A Cool Mom

ASOS DESIGN croc city bag with curved flap detail $45 | ASOS Buy Now

Doesn't this remind you of one of your mom's bags from the 2000s? All things aughts are back in, and this bag is just structurally beautiful (shoutout to its curved flap and hardware!), so it's another perfect everyday option.

Lost My Marbles

MASON Crocodile Ball Mini Bag $40 | Topshop Buy Now

This mini lady bag is ideal for summer thanks to its pastel blue hue! It'll fit all your essentials like your phone, cards, and chapstick, and it's brown globe details are just teh cherries on top.

Fresh AF

DUNE LONDON Satchel With Reptile Flap And Top Handle $50 | T.J. Maxx Buy Now

I'm personally not someone who can rock a white bag because I'd get it filthy in a second, but if you're not a child in an adult's body, this reptile-embellished carryall is a super sleek choice.

Shine Factor

NEELY & CHLOE Mini Lady Navy Bag $134 | Fivestory Buy Now

A little patent can go a long way and is one of those materials that's perennially trendy.

Make Me Blush

https://www.shopbop.com/core-mini-tote-crossbody-madewell/vp/v=1/1503190240.htm?folderID=13505&fm=other-viewall&os=false&colorId=12424 $148 | Shopbop Buy Now

This purse is the perfect way to add a hint of rosy goodness to your looks, and seeing as it's from Madewell, you know the quality is going to be excellent.

Belt It Out

ANIMAL PRINT CROSSBODY BELT BAG $40 | Zara Buy Now

This style goes from belt bag to mini purse with the quick adjustment of a strap.

Squared Up

CARRIE Stone Crocodile Shoulder Bag $55 | Topshop Buy Now

The square structure, the faux croc finish, the tortoise buckle — it's all so good.

Flower Power

Furla Julia Mini Top Handle Crossbody Bag $150 | Last Call Neiman Marcus Buy Now

This lilac bag is cute, compact, and boasts an elevated appeal thanks to its gold hardware.

Wild Thing

Croc-effect mini bag $46 | Mango Buy Now

Lady bags seem to love a faux croc finish, and when they look this good it's easy to see why.

Geometry Class

Kendall Mini Trapezoid Bag $44 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now

This trapezoid bag boasts a mini size, envelope-style flap, and cross-body strap. It's the perfect going out carryall.