Cute Lady Bags Under $150 That Redefine Retro Cool
There's a bag style with roots in the '40s that's currently having a resurgence in popularity, and even if vintage isn't necessarily your taste, there'll likely be an offering you'll love seeing as modern iterations have gotten fresh and funky updates. What's more, cute lady bags don't have to cost you an arm and a leg, with tons of options currently on the market that retail for less than $150. Take a cue from Lady Gaga or the slew of other celebrities who have been rocking the throwback style as of late and add a bit of a retro spin to your look — everything old is new, especially when it comes to fashion, so a lady bag will be a closet addition that will definitely stand the test of time.
Defined by an understated elegance and more structured shape, lady bags often boast top handles, fold-over flaps, and luxe-looking materials. They're what you'd picture an actress from the golden age of Hollywood to have dangling from her arm and can be the cornerstone of a truly great outfit. Whether you're looking for a chic everyday carryall or something more fit for special occasions, there'll be a lady bag that's fit for the job. Shop 12 of the best affordable options on the market below.
I've Got Sunshine In A Bag
Maria Flap Handbag
$44
Urban Outfitters
This bag combines two of summers biggest accessories trends into one thanks to its beaded handle and bright yellow hue. It's elegant but also playful, understated yet eye-popping — I'd pair it with light wash denim and a structured white top for the perfect weekend look.
Handle It
Croc-effect tote bag
$60
Mango
Thanks to its longer cross body strap and plain black hue, this faux croc tote would be the perfect lady bag to rock on the daily.
I'm A Cool Mom
ASOS DESIGN croc city bag with curved flap detail
$45
ASOS
Doesn't this remind you of one of your mom's bags from the 2000s? All things aughts are back in, and this bag is just structurally beautiful (shoutout to its curved flap and hardware!), so it's another perfect everyday option.
Lost My Marbles
MASON Crocodile Ball Mini Bag
$40
Topshop
This mini lady bag is ideal for summer thanks to its pastel blue hue! It'll fit all your essentials like your phone, cards, and chapstick, and it's brown globe details are just teh cherries on top.
Fresh AF
DUNE LONDON Satchel With Reptile Flap And Top Handle
$50
T.J. Maxx
I'm personally not someone who can rock a white bag because I'd get it filthy in a second, but if you're not a child in an adult's body, this reptile-embellished carryall is a super sleek choice.
Shine Factor
NEELY & CHLOE Mini Lady Navy Bag
$134
Fivestory
A little patent can go a long way and is one of those materials that's perennially trendy.
Make Me Blush
https://www.shopbop.com/core-mini-tote-crossbody-madewell/vp/v=1/1503190240.htm?folderID=13505&fm=other-viewall&os=false&colorId=12424
$148
Shopbop
This purse is the perfect way to add a hint of rosy goodness to your looks, and seeing as it's from Madewell, you know the quality is going to be excellent.
Belt It Out
ANIMAL PRINT CROSSBODY BELT BAG
$40
Zara
This style goes from belt bag to mini purse with the quick adjustment of a strap.
Squared Up
CARRIE Stone Crocodile Shoulder Bag
$55
Topshop
The square structure, the faux croc finish, the tortoise buckle — it's all so good.
Flower Power
Furla Julia Mini Top Handle Crossbody Bag
$150
Last Call Neiman Marcus
This lilac bag is cute, compact, and boasts an elevated appeal thanks to its gold hardware.
Wild Thing
Croc-effect mini bag
$46
Mango
Lady bags seem to love a faux croc finish, and when they look this good it's easy to see why.
Geometry Class
Kendall Mini Trapezoid Bag
$44
Urban Outfitters
This trapezoid bag boasts a mini size, envelope-style flap, and cross-body strap. It's the perfect going out carryall.