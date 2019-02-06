The annual Winter X Games hosted in Aspen, Colorado are known for many things (insane athletic feats; top-of-the-line performers; prime skiing and snowboarding) but until recently I didn't know that serving up cute cold weather outfit ideas was one of them. As a Colorado native I've been to Aspen many a time, albeit never for the X-Games, and while mountain style in my home state has always been super chilled, I never realized just how cool it could actually get.

Over the weekend of Jan 24 to 27, winter sports fans came out in droves to cheer on more than 200 athletes vying for medals on Buttermilk Mountain during the day and to party to the sounds of The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Louis The Child, and Lil Wayne at night. Aspen, a luxurious town that's typically frequented by the ultra rich, saw a refreshing inpouring of visitors who ranged from the bohemian-minded to the Prada-owning and a truly rad mashup of winter style inspiration ensued.

From a tie dye onesie and a Cookie Monster-approved faux fur coat to easy layering techniques and ace accessories, the fashion at the X-Games could outdo that of pretty much any New York City block in the dead of winter. Hardly anyone wore all black and when they did, they paired it with a bag or hat or sunnies that were personality-rich enough to make up for the monochrome. Clearly Colorado knows what's up when it comes to keeping cold weather style fresh — get inspired by some of the best looks below.

Galen Oakes

This look totally channels the retro Americana trend that's swept high fashion over the past few years, thanks to its circular marigold yellow sunglasses and incredible patchwork style coat. Seriously, the coat is the vintage find of my dreams.

Galen Oakes

This goes to prove that your favorite hoodie and coziest faux fur coat are a match made in heaven.

Galen Oakes

Metallic silver and gold coats can step aside for this bubblegum-hued iteration. Paired with a fuzzy pink hat, it's the sweetest look on the slopes.

Galen Oakes

If you're going to go matchy-matchy, this is how you do it. A fuzz-topped beanie, fur-lined snow boots, and Colorado sweatshirt serve as the perfect finishing touches.

Galen Oakes

Anyone who can rock an Off-White belt and orange camouflage cargo pants on the side of a mountain is a star in my book.

Galen Oakes

Can someone give this chick a medal for putting the personal in personal style? The bucket hat, the tie-dye onesie, the overalls — she's her own brand of cool.

Galen Oakes

A look Cher Horowitz would approve of. A patterned pant and animal print bag can go a long way. And Dr Martens are always a good idea.

Galen Oakes

She looks an Aspen regular thanks to her trendy ice blue sunnies and beautifully embellished bag.

Galen Oakes

This shaggy blue faux fur coat is a lesson in how to ace monster style, and pairs perfectly with her icy blonde hair and Aspen's fresh snow.

Galen Oakes

If a New Yorker went to Aspen... But seriously, that dark green YSL bag, those pom pom-embellished gloves, that black beret — we should all take notes on making all-black look like the most dynamic thing around.