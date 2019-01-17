In my 20-something years of experience, the perfect Valentine's Day date requires a few specific arrangements. First and foremost, you have to find the right person to celebrate with, whether it's your long-term SO, your Galentine, or if it's simply your cat. Next, it's relatively important that you scout out the perfect activity. Potentially dinner and a movie? Maybe ice skating? Possibly all of the above? Then, finally, you'll want to choose something romantic to drink, and in my opinion, a deep, juicy wine is always a safe bet. Croft Pink's Rosé Port, for example, is the absolute perfect sip for a romantic night out (or maybe even for a special night in!).

Whether you're looking to sip on something sweet with bae or if you happen to be hosting a no-boys-allowed girl's night, Croft Pink is the absolute perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day. According to Croft, their 2008 creation happens to be the first-ever rosé port, it's literally electric pink, and let me tell you — it's absolutely gorgeous. One bottle goes for $19.99 on BevMo, and I don't know about you, but I — personally — am dying to get my hands on a bottle. Drinking pink is basically my dream come true. Luckily, it's available all year long.

Maybe you're going for an extra little something-something, and a wine cocktail is just what you're looking for. Well, Croft Port released two port cocktail recipes that are sure to make your Valentine's Day celebration just a little more special.

First there's the Croft Pink Frosé, which is perfect for anyone who loves an icy libation. According to Croft Port, simply freeze your Pink Port for 12 to 24 hours, then blend it with ice cubes. Then you'll be able to sip the night away.

Courtesy Of Croft

Next comes the Pretty in Pink cocktail, combining a glass of prosecco with a little Croft Pink topping, per Croft Port. Anyone who loves bubbly is pretty much guaranteed to take a liking to these.

Maybe you'd rather spend Valentine's Day all by yourself, though, and if that's the case, it's totally acceptable. In fact, doing things alone is a really solid mental practice. If you're looking to execute the perfect V-Day in solitude, there are so many great things you can do. Start of the day with some meditating, maybe elevate your regular routine, and send yourself a nice plant (maybe a succulent?). Pamper the heck out of yourself, tell your loved ones you love them, and do what you love, whether it's reading a book, going on a hike, or watching all of the Land Before Time movies. There are so many ways to practice a little ~self love~ so make sure you squeeze that in now, on V-Day, and every day of the year.

Valentine's Day is a super special day, so in my personal opinion, you literally have nothing to lose by treating you and your boo to this unique pink port rosé. IMO, it's totally cute and it'll definitely set that perfect romantic #mood, so cheers to that!