Cozymeal's Dining Experiences Are Rad Gift Ideas For You & Bae

I don't know about you, but when I'm thinking about getting someone I love a gift, my mind always turns to unique experiences. I'd rather give them tickets to a baseball game or a few nights at a boutique hotel over a material item that may end up collecting dust. So here's the deal: Cozymeal's dining experiences are the rad types of gifts I look for. And if you're anything like me, you'll enjoy the idea of gifting (and going to) these unique cooking classes with your bae, too.

The idea of making a one-of-a-kind meal that's designed with seasonal items in mind may already give you heart eyes. You might love the concept of spending time with your significant other, learning how to make an elaborate dish or pair certain ingredients to bring out the best in them, and doing it all from the comforts of your sweet home. To wrap up this gift and experience it all for yourself, you simply need to read on and get the details about Cozymeal's dining experiences.

First things first: Cozymeal gives you the chance to participate in unique cooking classes by booking them online. The service offers more than 1,200 different classes you can choose from, with focuses on everything from seasonal food, to ethnic cuisine, to meals based off of television shows and other things in pop culture. It's a dream come true for couples who love spending time in the kitchen at the end of the day, or trying something new.

Shutterstock

To book a class, all you need to do is head to Cozymeal's website and choose an experience that best suits your tastes and interests. You can search for them according to your current location or specific destination you're planning to be in.

After choosing a class, it's important to look over the details and the menu. Each listing will show you pictures of the food you'll make and eat, as well as give you a rundown of the tips and tricks you can expect to learn. It'll give you an option to select the date, dining time, and number of guests attending the meal before you continue the checkout process. In addition, it'll ask you if you want to attend the class in the chef's kitchen or have them teach the course in your home.

According to Cozymeal's website, the cooking classes are hosted by top-notch chefs, so you don't need to be a total pro at slicing, dicing, and sautéing before the day of.

Shutterstock

Cozymeal is currently offering classes that are autumn-themed and spotlight the flavors of the season. For example, there's a listing for a pumpkin carving and pasta making class in Chicago, which starts at $95 per person and teaches you two how to utilize the unique flavors of a pumpkin while whipping up a three-course meal. Hosted by Chef Andy, this experience will treat you and bae to toasted pumpkin seeds, pumpkin pasta with sage, sausage, and brown butter, and pumpkin tiramisu for dessert.

There's also a class in Los Angeles that teaches you how to prepare the best eats for game day. The private chef will coach you and bae as you prepare a barbecue appetizer, a plate of passion fruit chicken wings, a sandwich platter, and fried breaded cheese sticks. That way, the next time your favorite team is playing, you can gear up with a tailgate filled with incredible food. This class starts at $59 per person.

Lastly, if your love has a major sweet tooth, you may want to take a look at the apple cider and fall doughnuts class in LA. For $95 per person, it'll fill your home or the chef's kitchen with magical aromas and teach you how to make those delicious treats on your own. That sounds like a gift that keeps on giving beyond the occasion you're celebrating together and into the many loving years to come.