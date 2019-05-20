Dealing with the ending of Game of Thrones has proven to be just as difficult as expected for diehard fans of the series, but thankfully, we do know that HBO is cooking up some spinoff series that will keep the Game of Thrones universe alive. And after one standout scene from the series finale, a ton of Game of Thrones fans are clamoring for a spinoff centered on Arya Stark's future. So, could an Arya Stark spinoff series happen? Let's go over why fans want one and the chances it could actually happen.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Game of Thrones series finale, "The Iron Throne." Arya Stark's journey throughout the Game of Thrones series has easily been on of the most compelling character arcs on the show. Fans have watched Arya become a master swordsman, travel all across Westeros and even into Essos, and learn to change faces under the tutelage of the Faceless Men. In the final season, Arya was the hero ultimately responsible for killing the Night King and saving the realm from an endless winter, but she did not get much to do after that. After Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen and her brother Bran Stark was named the new king, Arya decided to take to the seas to find what what is west of Westeros.

The line is a callback to Season 1, when a young Arya declares that she would like to see the undiscovered lands that lie to the west of her home country. And as we see Arya set sail to unknown lands on her own Stark-emblazoned ship, it also feels like the perfect set-up for a potential sequel series. A number of Game of Thrones fans have been posting about their desire to see a new series centered on Arya's travels since the finale aired. Check out some of the tweets:

Although all of the characters received relatively open-ended endings, Arya's feels the most ripe for possible continuation. After all, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, and Tyrion Lannister all wind up in places that Game of Thrones has fully explored already: Jon is relegated to live out the rest of his life north of the Wall, Sansa will rule over Winterfell as the newly crowned Queen of the North, and Bran will serve as the King of Westeros with Tyrion as his Hand.

But an Arya-centric spinoff is still totally up in the air in terms of what we know. HBO is working on a few spinoffs, but the only confirmed spinoff so far will be a prequel series set thousands of years before the Game of Thrones story. There is a chance that one of the other spinoffs could be centered on Arya, but HBO has not yet revealed any details about other potential spinoffs yet. Maisie Williams did say she would be down to reprise her role in a spinoff that co-starred Sophie Turner as Sansa, so there is hope that she might consider returning to play Arya, but for now, fans will just have to wait to see how things develop.