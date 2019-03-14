When warm weather hits, I tend to gravitate toward lighter and more refreshing alcoholic sips to help keep me cool and pace myself throughout an afternoon of day drinking. With the popularity of low-ABV beverages on the rise, I was excited to see that Corona’s new Refrescas line is rolling out so soon to provide just one more option for thirsty customers. With tropical vacation-inspired flavors like Coconut Lime, Guava Lime, and Passionfruit Lime, these spiked refreshers sound like they'll be serving up all the summer vibes.

While I'm not a big beer drinker, I've always had a soft spot for Corona for its light and refreshing flavor. Plus, squeezing a lime through the opening of the bottle always makes me feel like I'm on vacation. So, when I heard that the company was trying its hand at a spiked refresher with a 4.5 percent ABV and three delicious flavors to choose from, I was stoked to find out more.

Per press materials, Corona is taking first foray into the world of non-beer drinks with the launch of Refrescas, a line of "flavored malt beverages." I'll admit that that wording threw me for a loop at first, because what even is a malt beverage? I did some research, and unlike my first impression, flavored malt beverages are not automatically classified as beers. While malt beverages must contain fermented barley malt and some amount of hops, the filtering process tends to strip that flavoring and color away, leaving the perfect base for flavoring and in this case, a drink that'll have you feeling like you're on vacation.

Per the company's website, Corona's Refrescas line is a non-beer alternative that promises to "bring the flavor and the feeling of the tropics to you." You can expect a lightly spiked refresher served in a 12-ounce can, making it a portable and delicious option to bring to all your spring and summer funtivities.

Semantics aside, Corona knows its way around lime flavoring, and the three options all feature an infusion of citrus. Customers can choose between cans of Coconut Lime, Guava Lime, and Passionfruit Lime for a refreshment that'll have you thinking that it's already patio season. Personally, I'm all about trying the Coconut Lime flavor, because it legitimately sounds like a tropical getaway in a can.

While all three flavors will be rolling out nationwide starting in early May, per a Corona rep, customers in select markets (Los Angeles, Houston, Raleigh, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, San Antonio, and Las Vegas) can start getting a warm weather preview now. If you happen to live in one of these cities, you can head to your grocery store to pick up six-packs of the passionfruit and guava versions for $9.99. Unfortunately, if you're trying to get in on the coconut flavor, you'll have to purchase a mixed 12-pack for $16.99. Still, that's less than $1.50 per can, which makes it a complete steal for all your summer outings.

It's just one more refreshing option to consider with warmer days ahead. Personally, I am really looking forward to the fact that I'll be easily able to transport one of these fruity bad boys to sip poolside or beachside this summer with zero hassle involved.