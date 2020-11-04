Cori Bush's 2020 Missouri Win Makes Her A Historic New Addition To The Squad
Although the results of the 2020 presidential election are still being hashed out in several key battleground states across the country, progressive Americans are celebrating a significant win in Missouri. After a hard-fought campaign with support from multiple angles, the state welcomed its first Black woman into Congress. Cori Bush's 2020 Missouri win makes her a historic new addition to The Squad, and people all over America are celebrating her success.
Earlier this year, Bush defeated 10-term Democratic incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. by a 3.6% margin during Missouri's Aug. 8 primaries, effectively ending the Clay family's 52-year hold on the state's first congressional district. On the night of Nov. 3, she emerged victorious in a landslide election, defeating Republican candidate Anthony Rogers by a 62% margin. This win made Bush the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress, and the fifth official member of The Squad — a group of progressive congresswomen consisting of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and now, Cori Bush.
More to come...