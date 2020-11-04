Although the results of the 2020 presidential election are still being hashed out in several key battleground states across the country, progressive Americans are celebrating a significant win in Missouri. After a hard-fought campaign with support from multiple angles, the state welcomed its first Black woman into Congress. Cori Bush's 2020 Missouri win makes her a historic new addition to The Squad, and people all over America are celebrating her success.

Earlier this year, Bush defeated 10-term Democratic incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. by a 3.6% margin during Missouri's Aug. 8 primaries, effectively ending the Clay family's 52-year hold on the state's first congressional district. On the night of Nov. 3, she emerged victorious in a landslide election, defeating Republican candidate Anthony Rogers by a 62% margin. This win made Bush the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress, and the fifth official member of The Squad — a group of progressive congresswomen consisting of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and now, Cori Bush.

