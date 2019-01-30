If you know me at all, you definitely know that I am not picky in the realm of alcoholic beverages in any way, shape, or form. But, if possible, I almost always opt for the spiciest option available. For example, I'm a total sucker for Bloody Mary's (with extra Tabasco and horse radish, please!) and I would never even dream of passing up an ice cold jalapeño margarita. That being said, this Super Bowl Sunday, you can bet your bottom dollar that I will be attempting to recreate Coors Light's Flamin' Hot Cheetos garnish recipe for a super spicy sip. They honestly look so tasty, refreshing, — and most importantly — hot, hot, hot!

Coming up with the perfect Super Bowl Sunday recipe can be pretty tricky, but it looks like one major beer brand, Coors Light, has come in clutch with the greatest — and the spiciest — recipe of them all. Coors Light's Game Day Garnish essentially combines classic Sriracha hot sauce, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and (obviously) a few ice cold Coors Lights, according to Coors, and IMO, it's hands-down one of the easiest and most delicious recipes I've seen yet. As a lifelong spice enthusiast, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind I'll be bringing these along to any and all of my Super Bowl Sunday festivities, so definitely take a look at the step-by-step instructions from Coors, below.

Courtesy Of Coors

First, throw a few cans of Coors Light in the fridge. You'll know they're cold enough when the mountains on the can are a bluish color. Select a chili paste hot sauce (like Sriracha) and pour it into a bowl. Grind a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos in a blender or food processor. Pour the powdery mixture in smaller bowl, or onto a plate. Create a “well” in the powder for the top of the beer can. Dip the top of the Coors Light can into your bowl of chili-based hot sauce. Pack a thick layer of powdered hot puffed cheese sticks onto the rim of the beer can with a spoon. Dip Coors Light into welled powder to create thick rim.

OK, for real, how easy was that? In case you need a quick recap, all you have to do to create this gorgeous delicacy is dip an ice cold beer in some hot sauce like so:

Courtesy Of Coors

And then you proceed to pack the entire top rim with Flamin' Hot Cheetos powder:

Courtesy Of Coors

See? It's so, so simple.

If these spicy Coors Light cans end up being a huge hit at your Super Bowl party this year, you should probably consider making an entire Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey for Thanksgiving next year. It was definitely a hot debate (LOL) during Thanksgiving 2017, but if you crave ~ze heat~, you will most likely end up enjoying it.

Whether you live for spice or if you're simply looking for a unique Super Bowl Sunday recipe, Coors Light's Flamin' Hot Cheetos garnish is definitely where it's at. As a hardcore heat enthusiast, there's no doubt in my mind I'll be sipping these all night long. But, I'll definitely need a chaser. These might be too hot for even me to handle.