Whether you're coupled up or planning to spend Valentine's Day solo this year, there's nothing quite like the love of a four-legged friend. That's why current and aspiring fur parents alike will want to jump on Coors Light's newest incentive to adopt, not shop, all month long. Coors Light paying for dog adoption fees in February 2020 encourages you to spread the love this Valentine's Day by ringing in the holiday with a new furry companion and, if you're in the mood, a beer or three.

With the end of cuffing season just months away, Coors Light is making it so much easier to skip out on the roses and chocolates in favor of some quality time with your new pup. There's never been a better time to finally go all in if you've been thinking about adopting a dog, because the Denver-based brewing company will cover a portion of adoption fees for 1,000 dogs between Tuesday, Feb. 4 through midnight CT on Friday, Feb. 21. In total, the brand will cover $100,000 in fees.

To apply to get $100 off your adoption fee, all you need to do is make sure you're at least 21, live in an "eligible state," and adopt a dog during the promotional period. Unfortunately, if you happen to live in the California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, or West Virginia, you’re out of luck, as this promotion won’t be valid there. In addition, you'll need to have a Venmo account or be willing to make one.

Once you've determined you fit all this criteria and you've made your adoption, you can text the code "COORS4k9" and a photo of your adoption receipt to 28130. You'll want to make sure the adoption receipt has the cost of the adoption, the name of the shelter you visited, the location and state and of the adoption, the date of the adoption, and the animal type.

The committee over at Coors Light will then review the receipt, and if everything looks good, the recipient be given a special redemption code to get $100 towards reimbursing their adoption fee on Venmo.

One thing I'd keep in mind is that only the first 1,000 eligible adopters who text the code and their receipt to 28130 will get $100 towards their adoption fee, so I wouldn't wait too long before heading to a shelter to meet your future fur baby.