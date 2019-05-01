If I could, I'd wear sneakers 24/7. They're comfy AF and come in an array of endlessly cool iterations that are ideal for sporting year-round, although Converse's "Crochet" sneaker pack takes the cake when it comes to summer-perfect styles. Each shoe within the collection boasts a loosely handwoven upper that allows for an extra airy feel on-foot, so if you suffer from sweaty summer feet you definitely need to add these to your wardrobe stat. Trust me, your toes will thank you.

The pack sees the classic Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette in both its low- and high-top versions take on an entirely new appearance thanks to a major fabric update. Its classic canvas upper is replaced with and aforementioned crochet fabric, which is made from from cotton and looks more like a modern mesh than it does a traditional handcraft. Thanks to its nature, the textile allows for optimal airflow through the shoe, which means clammy feet during warm days are a thing of the past. If going sockless freaks you out, this design will allow you to get a bit more playful with your style and select socks in colors that will shine through. It's a win-win either way, so consider adding a pair to your closet stat.

My favorite silhouette within the drop is the Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Low Top ($80, converse.com), which slaps a small platform onto the bottom of the iconic Converse style. It arrives in two color ways, being a crisp white and a vibrant rainbow, and feels slightly more elevated (pun intended) than its lowlier counterparts. The rainbow version is especially fun and is basically summertime in a shoe, while both are finished off with a rubber toe cap.

Next up is the Chuck Taylor All Star High Top ($80, converse.com), which is probably one of the most famous sneaker silhouettes of all time. Like the platform low-top, it also arrives in both white and rainbow palettes and features the classic Converse star logo in rubber patch form on its sides. The rainbow iteration features midnight blue piping along the sole, while the white versions features similar detailing in black. Both boast a rubber toe cap and tonal laces.

Last but not least, the Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top ($75, converse.com), which is the only silhouette of the three that doesn't come in rainbow, but instead arrives in a light pink and a crisp white. It also features a rubber toe cap and black piping along the sole and comes complete with white laces. If you want to make these shoes your own, you have the option to customize them for $10 more. By selecting the $85 version, you'll be allowed to change the color of things like the body, heel stripe, stitching, laces, and more to fit your exact preferences.

As Converse points out, this pack makes for a stellar lineup of festival-ready footwear so head to converse.com today and pick or customize a pair for yourself.