By now, you should have a decent amount of incentive to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6. In case you don't (which, c'mon), Contiki has your back. The millennial travel company wants to send one lucky voter on a free international trip if they vote in the midterms. The complementary trip destination options include Spain, New Zealand, Egypt, and more (!!!). How's that for incentive? Luckily, entering Contiki's 2018 midterm elections Instagram contest is super easy to do — and if you vote, you could be sent across the globe and embark on the journey of a lifetime.

So, how do you enter? The process is literally just as easy as voting. First things first, though: Contestants must be U.S. residents that are between 18 and 35 years old. After all, Contiki is a company that organizes trips for traveling millennials — so age is a major factor here. (But everyone should vote in the midterms on Nov. 6, regardless of their age.) Contiki is just trying to urge the younger crowd to get to the polls, because only 31 percent of young people plan on voting, per CNN. Hopefully, Contiki's travel incentive will persuade more millennials to get out and take a stance.

If you're a U.S. resident who's between the ages of 18 and 35, you can go ahead and enter Contiki's contest. In order to do it, you must visit the polls and vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6 (yay!). After you've done so, you have to take a selfie with your "I Voted" sticker. Just keep in mind that you can't take a selfie with your ballot, because that's definitely illegal in some states. Save the selfie for the parking lot; the lighting will probably be better there, anyway.

After you've taken the *perfect* selfie, get ready to post it. According to Contiki, the contest began in late October, and it will close on Nov. 6. Per Contiki reps, a winner will be announced on Nov. 7. While you're creating your voting selfie, make sure you use the hashtag #VoteWithNoRegrets. Before you share it, be sure to follow Contiki on Instagram and tag the company in your post.

Then, you should be all set.

After you've posted a selfie with your sticker and filled out your caption, all you have to do is wait. According to Contiki, the grand prize winner will be selected at random on Nov. 19. That lucky contestant will have the chance to choose between the following international trips:

Spain, Morocco & Portugal

Cambodia & Laos Uncovered

Peruvian Highlights

"Sweet as" South

Egypt & the Nile

Contiki will also give the winner $1,000 in airfare credit — but the person who wins will be be responsible for getting to and from the airport on their own (seems like a fair deal). For more information on each trip, visit Contiki's Terms & Conditions page for the contest.

As you can see, Contiki really wants you to get out an vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6. By getting to the polls, you'll have the chance to win a complimentary international trip — but more importantly, you'll get to have your voice heard. In my opinion, that's more important than any free trip around the world right now.

Editor's note: According to representatives for Contiki, the contest has already begun and closes on Nov. 6. Their reps say a winner will be announced on Nov. 7. This post has been updated to reflect that.