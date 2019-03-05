Colton & Tayshia's Fantasy Suite Body Language Isn't Super Promising, An Expert Says
Before he, you know, jumped over the fence, Colton Underwood actually had a pretty nice date with Tayshia Adams. And Colton Underwood and Tayshia Adams' fantasy suite body language onThe Bachelor tells us a lot about how the two are feeling about each other. We spoke to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, for all of the details on their physical chemistry during their fantasy suite date.
Before we get into all of that, let me give a little backstory on Adams for anyone who hasn't necessarily been keeping up. The 28-year-old phlebotomist is one of the top three front-runners for Underwood's heart. Before coming on the show, she was married and divorced; she also reportedly dated model Chase Olswang, who Life & Style says she reportedly dumped "the night before she left" to be a contestant on The Bachelor. She's been a front-runner for Underwood's heart from the start, even snagging one of the first kisses from him at the beginning of the show.
After their almost season-long romance, Adams finally made it to the fantasy suite episode with Underwood where the two did, in fact, wind up spending the night together. Yes, that's right. That means there is a possibility that Underwood may have lost his v-card to Adams. Bow chicka wow wow!!
That being said, all of the three women who have made it thus far seem to have incredible connections with Underwood. So what we really want to know is what makes his fantasy suite date with Adams unique? How do these two, in particular, feel about each other now that the final rose ceremony is coming near? Brown gives us all the scoop.
She's usually the one initiating their kisses.
At first glance, it seems like this is just a romantic little video of an extremely good looking couple locking lips on vacation. But, upon further explanation, it becomes clear that she is the one making more of an effort.
"She's the one leaning in for the kiss," says Brown. "He's not putting the effort into it."
Some of their connection may be scripted.
That being said, they still do have genuine moments together.
Even if they do have certain moments for the camera, the couple does have some genuine moments, according to Brown.
"I like the genuine smiles on both of their faces," she says. "He's leaned into her. And she's holding on to him." That being said, Brown jokes that one of the reasons she's holding onto him in this particular situation could be that she's afraid of falling out of the helicopter. But, hey, I'd argue that you can simultaneously be into someone and hold onto them for dear life.
In general, it seems as though these two are a mixed bag. But Brown isn't too convinced that they're going to be able to make it for the long haul.
"Overall I'd say she's way more into him than he is into her," she says. "It's not just in these pics. This body language is consistent over time. So as cute as they are I'd say he's not going to pick her."
Find out who Colton actually picks during the finale airing on March 11 and 12.