Before he, you know, jumped over the fence, Colton Underwood actually had a pretty nice date with Tayshia Adams. And Colton Underwood and Tayshia Adams' fantasy suite body language onThe Bachelor tells us a lot about how the two are feeling about each other. We spoke to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, for all of the details on their physical chemistry during their fantasy suite date.

Before we get into all of that, let me give a little backstory on Adams for anyone who hasn't necessarily been keeping up. The 28-year-old phlebotomist is one of the top three front-runners for Underwood's heart. Before coming on the show, she was married and divorced; she also reportedly dated model Chase Olswang, who Life & Style says she reportedly dumped "the night before she left" to be a contestant on The Bachelor. She's been a front-runner for Underwood's heart from the start, even snagging one of the first kisses from him at the beginning of the show.

After their almost season-long romance, Adams finally made it to the fantasy suite episode with Underwood where the two did, in fact, wind up spending the night together. Yes, that's right. That means there is a possibility that Underwood may have lost his v-card to Adams. Bow chicka wow wow!!

That being said, all of the three women who have made it thus far seem to have incredible connections with Underwood. So what we really want to know is what makes his fantasy suite date with Adams unique? How do these two, in particular, feel about each other now that the final rose ceremony is coming near? Brown gives us all the scoop.

She's usually the one initiating their kisses. At first glance, it seems like this is just a romantic little video of an extremely good looking couple locking lips on vacation. But, upon further explanation, it becomes clear that she is the one making more of an effort. "She's the one leaning in for the kiss," says Brown. "He's not putting the effort into it."

Some of their connection may be scripted. It looks like the two of them are having a good time here, but Brown warns us not to be so easily persuaded. "Here' they're both having fun together," says Brown. "She's angled towards him and he's angled towards the camera. Is this scripted? Maybe."