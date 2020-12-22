I may not know what 2021 will entail, but I do know I'm going to be bringing my A-game 100% to the new year. I'm talking cute, new outfits; a fresh haircut; and some great beauty looks (OK, at least for the first month). Luckily, all that won't break the bank. So many beloved brands are offering amazing end-of-year deals, but one discount to take stock of is ColourPop's Post-Holiday 2020 Sale. From Dec. 26 until Dec. 30, the beauty retailer's entire site will be 25% off. Just imagine all the cool, collaborations, palettes, and lippies you can get.

When ColourPop says everything will be 25% off, it means everything. The super popular Sailor Moon x ColourPop line, the palette vault, and Fourth Ray Beauty products, to name a few favorites, are all included in the sale. In case you're on the hunt for mega, mega deals, ColourPop's also making your search super easy with a new 50%-off section on its website.

Though you and your makeup drawer are both already bubbling over with excitement over all the new beauty looks you'll be able to do, I have some even better news about the sale. You'll have the chance to score some of the bestsellers you might've missed the first time around when they sold out. That's right, the brand is restocking a "wide range" of fan favorites, according to a press release shared with Elite Daily, just in time for the sale. This includes the Bare Necessities 30-pan palette ($26, ColourPop), the new Fade into Hue ($26, ColourPop) electric rainbow palette, and its number one bestseller Going Coconuts Palette ($9, ColourPop).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ColourPop is notorious for selling out of hot items fast, so don't procrastinate your shopping sesh. For total preparedness, you can scroll below to sneak a peek at some of the best bargains happening. ColourPop's Post-Holiday 2020 Sale may be your last chance to score these hot products for a discount, so hop to it.