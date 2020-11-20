ColourPop really didn't have to go this hard, but thank God it did. As if the brand wasn't already sitting on a throne of quality, accessibility, and fun, ColourPop's Black Friday 2020 sales just sealed the deal. This year, likely because we are all in desperate need of any good news, ColourPop announced an entire Cyber Week of can't-miss deals on its namesake brand, as well as on its sister brands, Fourth Ray Beauty and SOL Body. The week-long event kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and ends on Tuesday, Dec. 1. That said, you do have a ton of time to take part in the sales, but I guarantee products will sell out like lightning.

The major deal to keep in mind is a whopping 30% off site-wide. Yes, that means everything. However, on top of that, the brand will introduce a variety of limited-edition vaults that bundle up classic ColourPop favorites at an even greater value. The brand is doing the same on Fourth Ray Beauty, bundling fan-favorites like the Face Milks and Masks, and on SOL Body with its body mists. Considering a ColourPop palette is usually only about $9 to begin with, you can imagine how happy your bank account is going to be once you get to checkout. For a look at some ColourPop items you should absolutely take advantage of during Black Friday, read on below.

