The couple that adventures together, stays together. At least, that's the secret recipe for Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. The notoriously private couple has taken their off-screen relationship on some pretty incredible excursions, and the Five Feet Apart actor gave fans a glimpse of the kinds of romantic gestures he pulls out of the bag for his girlfriend during a recent interview. TBH, I'm swooning, because Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's most romantic date sounds like the ultimate adventure, and it'll give you secondhand wanderlust.

The actor opened up about his relationship with his co-star in a Friday, March 15 interview with Glamour, and it's safe to say that Sprousehart has definitely eclipsed Riverdale's Bughead in the romance department. Per his account, the 26-year-old has already taken his 22-year-old love on a dream date that has all the makings of a Bachelor one-on-one, and the jaw-dropping details will definitely make you want to third wheel.

When asked about the grandest romantic gesture he's ever pulled, Sprouse got uncharacteristically candid with the publication.

"I really like the road-trip date," he said. "I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun."

OK, so Sprouse's idea of a romantic surprise is a hot air balloon? Talk about peak romance. Meanwhile, most of us can't even get a text back.

It sounds like the star also ascribes to the idea that travel only makes relationships stronger. "I like traveling quite a bit," he continued. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances." BRB while I'm swooning on the floor.

If you need further proof that Sprouse is the ultimate SO, he also revealed that he's well-versed in his love language and knows how to express his feelings by keeping things fun and spontaneous. He added:

My language of love is quality time. I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?

It sounds like there's a never a dull moment with this one, and Reinhart is more than down for the ride, according to her comments about "escapism" during an October 2018 interview with Teen Vogue.

"I like to go on adventures with Cole," she told the publication. "Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I’m like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful."

From the sounds of things, Sprouse has found the perfect partner-in-crime for his adventures. On Valentine's Day, Reinhart fittingly paid tribute to the holiday of love by sharing a selfie of the couple in a far-off destination.

She captioned the photo, "You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love."

Meanwhile, the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody child star put all husbands, boyfriends, and SOs to shame with a loved-up photo of his girlfriend and this caption:

"Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart."

While this couple might keep most of their relationship under wraps, the details that they do decide to share with the world are proof that it's every bit as romantic as we imagine.