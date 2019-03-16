As we slowly but surely ease out of winter, it's time to make room for another season: ice cream season! American ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery is introducing new drinks, cakes, and ice cream Creations, just in time for warmer temperatures. Though all these treats and flavors look amazing, Cold Stone's new non-dairy Golden Oreo Lemon Whip Creation stands out from the crowd for it's light springtime feel.

Starting March 15, Cold Stone Creamery is offering two new Creations at locations nationwide. The Golden Oreo Lemon Whip is made with Golden Oreo cookies, whipped Meyer lemon with whipped topping, and strawberries. The non-dairy concoction is perfect for all Cold Stone fans, but especially exciting for non-dairy ice cream lovers. In a press release, Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery, described the Creation as "deliciously tart and ... a great new option for our 'non-dairy' guests." The second new limited-edition ice cream Creation from Cold Stone is called Pie Like You Very Much which is made with Cold Stone's Wild Blueberry Muffin Batter Ice Cream, graham cracker pie crust, blueberries, and sugar crystals. Both flavors are only available for about two months and will leave menus on May 14, so grab em' while they're hot (or, in this case, cold)!

If you need even more reasons to go to Cold Stone this spring, I have plenty more. On top of the two new ice cream Creations, Cold Stone is launching the Lemon Berry Chill, a delicious non-dairy treat you can sip. The pink drink is made with whipped Meyer lemon and blended with strawberries for a refreshing sweet and sour shake. Like the Golden Oreo Lemon Whip and the Pie Like You Very Much, the Lemon Berry Chill is only available from March 15 to May 14, 2019.

Just as the ice cream Creations and shake gear up to leave menus, Mother's Day will be upon us — and Cold Stone has you covered for that too. According to a press release, Cold Stone will feature two of its most popular ice cream cakes, Strawberry Passion and Oreo Cookies & Cream Extreme, to celebrate Mother's Day 2019. Strawberry Passion features layers of moist red velvet cake, strawberry ice cream, strawberry puree, graham cracker pie crust, and strawberry icing for a perfectly pink Mother's Day treat, while Oreo Cookies & Cream Extreme is made with layers of yellow cake, chocolate ice cream, Golden Oreo cookies, cake batter ice cream containing Oreo cookies, and a fluffy Oreo frosting. I'm not drooling, you're drooling.

Schmillen noted that dessert is the perfect way to get out of the winter slump, as she explained in the release, "There is no better way to break out of the cold winter months than with some super-premium ice cream and our delectable flavors, Creations and cakes are absolutely perfect for spring." You don't have to tell me twice! If you're anywhere near a Cold Stone Creamery this spring, grab your mom a Mother's Day gift and make sure to try one of the new Creations before they're gone.